Jharkhand Medical Community Achieves Significant Milestone with CME Credit Hours

In a landmark decision, the Jharkhand Health Department has officially sanctioned the awarding of Continuing Medical Education (CME) credit hours to doctors attending the Annual Conference of Jharkhand Eye Society. This significant development is the culmination of a 20-year-long effort by local doctors and marks an important milestone for the medical community in the state.

Official Sanction Marks a New Chapter

The confirmation of this groundbreaking decision was marked by the handover of an official letter from Arun Singh, the Additional Chief Secretary of the Health Department, to Dr. Bharti Kashyap, the Chairperson of the Scientific Committee of Jharkhand Ophthalmological Society. This exchange signifies the official recognition of the tireless efforts by the medical community to uplift the professional standards in the state.

Upcoming Conference to Set Precedence

The upcoming Annual Conference, scheduled to take place in Hazaribagh from March 31 to April 2, will be the first instance where attending doctors will receive CME credit hours. This new policy is not just an acknowledgement of the dedication and hard work of the doctors but also a testament to their commitment towards continual learning and professional growth.

A Collective Victory for Jharkhand’s Medical Community

This development is particularly significant for those involved in research and seminars. It represents a collective victory for all doctors in the state and is expected to foster a culture of continuous learning and engagement in academic activities. The decision is a big step forward in encouraging professional growth and the pursuit of excellence in the medical field.