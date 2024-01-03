en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Jharkhand Medical Community Achieves Significant Milestone with CME Credit Hours

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:17 pm EST
Jharkhand Medical Community Achieves Significant Milestone with CME Credit Hours

In a landmark decision, the Jharkhand Health Department has officially sanctioned the awarding of Continuing Medical Education (CME) credit hours to doctors attending the Annual Conference of Jharkhand Eye Society. This significant development is the culmination of a 20-year-long effort by local doctors and marks an important milestone for the medical community in the state.

Official Sanction Marks a New Chapter

The confirmation of this groundbreaking decision was marked by the handover of an official letter from Arun Singh, the Additional Chief Secretary of the Health Department, to Dr. Bharti Kashyap, the Chairperson of the Scientific Committee of Jharkhand Ophthalmological Society. This exchange signifies the official recognition of the tireless efforts by the medical community to uplift the professional standards in the state.

Upcoming Conference to Set Precedence

The upcoming Annual Conference, scheduled to take place in Hazaribagh from March 31 to April 2, will be the first instance where attending doctors will receive CME credit hours. This new policy is not just an acknowledgement of the dedication and hard work of the doctors but also a testament to their commitment towards continual learning and professional growth.

A Collective Victory for Jharkhand’s Medical Community

This development is particularly significant for those involved in research and seminars. It represents a collective victory for all doctors in the state and is expected to foster a culture of continuous learning and engagement in academic activities. The decision is a big step forward in encouraging professional growth and the pursuit of excellence in the medical field.

0
Education Health India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Jigawa State Governor Affirms Commitment to Education, Considers University Upgrade for Birnin Kudu Government College

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

URMC and AHA Champion Public Access to CPR Training in Rochester

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Schenectady Superintendent Anibal Soler, Jr. Shortlisted for Yonkers Role

By Safak Costu

The Struggle and Hope of Medical Students Amid Financial Hardships

By Dil Bar Irshad

Malaysian Ministry of Education Aids Student Lacking Citizenship Docum ...
@Education · 2 mins
Malaysian Ministry of Education Aids Student Lacking Citizenship Docum ...
heart comment 0
Education Ministry Steps In: The Case of a 10-Year-Old Girl’s Education Halted Due to Citizenship Issues

By BNN Correspondents

Education Ministry Steps In: The Case of a 10-Year-Old Girl's Education Halted Due to Citizenship Issues
Ma’an Calls for Volunteers in a Bold Move to Boost Social Change

By BNN Correspondents

Ma'an Calls for Volunteers in a Bold Move to Boost Social Change
Harav Matisyahu Salomon: A Life Dedicated to Jewish Education

By Nitish Verma

Harav Matisyahu Salomon: A Life Dedicated to Jewish Education
Education Halted: Citizenship Documentation Hinders Student’s Progress

By BNN Correspondents

Education Halted: Citizenship Documentation Hinders Student's Progress
Latest Headlines
World News
URMC and AHA Champion Public Access to CPR Training in Rochester
1 min
URMC and AHA Champion Public Access to CPR Training in Rochester
Johnny DiPuglia: From Washington Nationals to Kansas City Royals
2 mins
Johnny DiPuglia: From Washington Nationals to Kansas City Royals
Socialist Equality Party Joins European Elections to Oppose War and Capitalism
2 mins
Socialist Equality Party Joins European Elections to Oppose War and Capitalism
Senior Chinese Official Urges Taiwan to Make 'Correct Choice' in Upcoming Elections
2 mins
Senior Chinese Official Urges Taiwan to Make 'Correct Choice' in Upcoming Elections
Pakistan's Senate Calls for a National Agenda: Opposition Leader Stresses Economic Stability and Policy Continuity
2 mins
Pakistan's Senate Calls for a National Agenda: Opposition Leader Stresses Economic Stability and Policy Continuity
Ukrainian Politician Kira Rudik's Home Damaged in Russian Missile Attack
2 mins
Ukrainian Politician Kira Rudik's Home Damaged in Russian Missile Attack
Reese Waters Joins San Diego State University, Strengthens Aztecs Basketball Team
2 mins
Reese Waters Joins San Diego State University, Strengthens Aztecs Basketball Team
Ma'an Calls for Volunteers in a Bold Move to Boost Social Change
2 mins
Ma'an Calls for Volunteers in a Bold Move to Boost Social Change
Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu's Impressive Strides: A Masterplan for Future Development
2 mins
Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu's Impressive Strides: A Masterplan for Future Development
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
37 mins
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
1 hour
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
1 hour
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
2 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
4 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
5 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
6 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
6 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
6 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app