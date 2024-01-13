en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Jessie J Shares her Struggles with Mental Health: ‘Not Just About Becoming a New Mum’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:30 pm EST
Jessie J Shares her Struggles with Mental Health: ‘Not Just About Becoming a New Mum’

In a candid revelation, pop sensation Jessie J has shared her ongoing battle with mental health issues on Instagram. Known for her chart-topping hit ‘Price Tag’, the 35-year-old singer expressed her emotional turmoil, highlighting her consistent feelings of exhaustion and sadness. The revelation came as a surprise to many, as Jessie J recently embraced motherhood with the birth of her son Sky.

The Struggle Beyond Motherhood

Contrary to what some may speculate, Jessie J clarified that her mental health struggles are not linked to her new role as a mother. Instead, she cited an amalgamation of recent events and emotions that have disrupted her usual state of being as the cause of her current feelings. This transparency breaks down the often-perpetuated myth that mental health issues are solely tied to significant life events such as childbirth.

A Glimpse Into the Personal

Throughout her journey, Jessie J has remained committed to maintaining open lines of communication with her followers. Her Instagram post serves as a testament to her dedication to authenticity, offering a glimpse into her personal life and struggles. Accompanying her emotional revelation, the singer also shared an image of an injury she incurred after falling off the stage during her last concert of 2023. The injury, she humorously noted, stands as a symbol of her resilience in the face of adversity.

Hope Amidst the Struggles

Despite the challenges she’s facing, Jessie J remains hopeful. With a positive outlook, she has expressed her determination to stay present through this tough phase, confident that her zest for life will return, brighter than ever. Her message serves as a powerful reminder to her fans and followers that it’s okay not to be okay, emphasizing the importance of mental health and the courage it takes to confront one’s struggles.

0
Health Mental Health Crisis Music
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
22 seconds ago
Michigan Hospitals Prepare for Storm-Related Influx Amidst Respiratory Infections Surge
As the icy tendrils of winter sweep across Michigan, hospitals brace for a potential influx of patients. Yet, this year, the challenges are compounded. Battling on two fronts, the healthcare facilities are already grappling with a high number of patients suffering from respiratory infections. Now, with meteorologists predicting harsh storms, the pressure on these hospitals
Michigan Hospitals Prepare for Storm-Related Influx Amidst Respiratory Infections Surge
WalletHub Study Highlights Economic Impact of Smoking Across US States
6 mins ago
WalletHub Study Highlights Economic Impact of Smoking Across US States
Victoria Unveils Educational Resources to Combat Vaping Among Youths
7 mins ago
Victoria Unveils Educational Resources to Combat Vaping Among Youths
Man Charged with First-Degree Assault for Severe Attack at Bryan West Campus
44 seconds ago
Man Charged with First-Degree Assault for Severe Attack at Bryan West Campus
Rob Lowe's Secrets to Health and Longevity in Hollywood
2 mins ago
Rob Lowe's Secrets to Health and Longevity in Hollywood
Arnot-Ogden Medical Center Receives $2.6M FEMA Grant for Emergency Generators
4 mins ago
Arnot-Ogden Medical Center Receives $2.6M FEMA Grant for Emergency Generators
Latest Headlines
World News
Michigan Hospitals Prepare for Storm-Related Influx Amidst Respiratory Infections Surge
22 seconds
Michigan Hospitals Prepare for Storm-Related Influx Amidst Respiratory Infections Surge
Man Charged with First-Degree Assault for Severe Attack at Bryan West Campus
44 seconds
Man Charged with First-Degree Assault for Severe Attack at Bryan West Campus
TUC Slams UK Government Over Post Office Scandal Response
1 min
TUC Slams UK Government Over Post Office Scandal Response
Oregon's Child Care Funding Crisis: The Human Cost and the Call for Action
2 mins
Oregon's Child Care Funding Crisis: The Human Cost and the Call for Action
Rob Lowe's Secrets to Health and Longevity in Hollywood
2 mins
Rob Lowe's Secrets to Health and Longevity in Hollywood
Carolina Hurricanes' Goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov Injured: Impact on Team's Goaltending Situation
3 mins
Carolina Hurricanes' Goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov Injured: Impact on Team's Goaltending Situation
LSU Gymnastics Triumphs Over Ohio State: A Display of High-Caliber Performances
3 mins
LSU Gymnastics Triumphs Over Ohio State: A Display of High-Caliber Performances
Arnot-Ogden Medical Center Receives $2.6M FEMA Grant for Emergency Generators
4 mins
Arnot-Ogden Medical Center Receives $2.6M FEMA Grant for Emergency Generators
Leny Mitjana Faces 10-Year Ban for Match-Fixing Violations
4 mins
Leny Mitjana Faces 10-Year Ban for Match-Fixing Violations
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
9 mins
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
5 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
6 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
6 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
8 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
10 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
11 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
12 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
12 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app