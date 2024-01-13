Jessie J Shares her Struggles with Mental Health: ‘Not Just About Becoming a New Mum’

In a candid revelation, pop sensation Jessie J has shared her ongoing battle with mental health issues on Instagram. Known for her chart-topping hit ‘Price Tag’, the 35-year-old singer expressed her emotional turmoil, highlighting her consistent feelings of exhaustion and sadness. The revelation came as a surprise to many, as Jessie J recently embraced motherhood with the birth of her son Sky.

The Struggle Beyond Motherhood

Contrary to what some may speculate, Jessie J clarified that her mental health struggles are not linked to her new role as a mother. Instead, she cited an amalgamation of recent events and emotions that have disrupted her usual state of being as the cause of her current feelings. This transparency breaks down the often-perpetuated myth that mental health issues are solely tied to significant life events such as childbirth.

A Glimpse Into the Personal

Throughout her journey, Jessie J has remained committed to maintaining open lines of communication with her followers. Her Instagram post serves as a testament to her dedication to authenticity, offering a glimpse into her personal life and struggles. Accompanying her emotional revelation, the singer also shared an image of an injury she incurred after falling off the stage during her last concert of 2023. The injury, she humorously noted, stands as a symbol of her resilience in the face of adversity.

Hope Amidst the Struggles

Despite the challenges she’s facing, Jessie J remains hopeful. With a positive outlook, she has expressed her determination to stay present through this tough phase, confident that her zest for life will return, brighter than ever. Her message serves as a powerful reminder to her fans and followers that it’s okay not to be okay, emphasizing the importance of mental health and the courage it takes to confront one’s struggles.