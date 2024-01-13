en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Health

Jess Mullen: The Journey of a Childcare Practitioner Living with Alopecia

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:40 am EST
Jess Mullen, a 27-year-old childcare practitioner hailing from Greenwich, London, has chosen to share a unique aspect of her daily routine with her 121,000 Instagram followers. Living with alopecia universalis since the age of 16, Jess has developed a distinctive evening ritual to save time in the mornings: she applies her makeup and fixes her wig at night.

Confronting Alopecia: A Story of Resilience

At 16, Jess was diagnosed with alopecia areata, a condition that later escalated into alopecia universalis, causing her to lose all hair on her body and scalp. This sudden and drastic change in her appearance plunged Jess into a two-year period of self-isolation, stemming from a deep-seated loss of confidence.

However, Jess’s story is not one of defeat, but rather resilience and self-acceptance. Harnessing the transformative power of wigs and makeup, she experimented with various looks, gradually rebuilding her self-esteem. As she started stepping out again, Jess chose to wear wigs at her workplace, concerned about the potential impact of her natural appearance on the young minds she cares for.

Embracing Differences: An Online Journey

In 2018, Jess began an Instagram page where she started sharing her journey of self-acceptance. Her candid posts, echoing with authenticity, quickly drew a following of 121,000. This platform allowed Jess to connect with others coping with similar challenges, offering them reassurance that they are not alone in their struggles.

Despite her strides towards self-acceptance, Jess still reserves her natural look for special occasions. She has gone without her wig a few times, always meeting with positive reactions from the children under her care. These experiences, she hopes, will slowly help her overcome her lingering inhibitions.

Alopecia: The Underlying Condition

Alopecia, believed to be an autoimmune disorder, can result in small bald patches or significant hair thinning. It is often familial, with about 25% of patients having a family history of the condition. While there is no known cure for alopecia, various treatments can sometimes prove effective.

Jess Mullen’s story is a testament to the human spirit’s resilience in the face of adversity. Her journey of overcoming hardships and embracing her identity serves as an inspiration to all those grappling with visual differences and encourages a culture of self-acceptance and unity.

Health Social Issues United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

