Jess Impiazzi Unveils Her Year of Trials and Triumph: Breakup, Lupus, and Hope

As the year draws to a close, 34-year-old actress Jess Impiazzi publicly confronts the tribulations she has faced throughout 2023. Beginning with optimism, Impiazzi and her then-partner, former footballer Jermaine Pennant, embarked on a journey of prospective parenthood, undergoing IVF treatments. A sudden twist, however, shattered their shared dream when reports surfaced of Pennant’s alleged night with a dominatrix during a stag trip in Ibiza. The news, coinciding with Impiazzi’s IVF treatment, plunged her into distress, leading to the termination of their relationship.

Health Challenges Amidst Personal Turmoil

Adding to the personal turmoil, Impiazzi’s health took a severe hit. In July, she was diagnosed with lupus, an autoimmune condition. The ensuing battle against muscle spasms, joint swelling, and extreme fatigue resulted in multiple hospitalizations for tests and treatments. A particularly alarming symptom was heart palpitations, necessitating X-rays and an electrocardiogram (ECG).

The Root Cause: A Surgery Gone Wrong?

Impiazzi attributes her health deterioration to a breast augmentation surgery she underwent in December 2022. The procedure, she believes, triggered her lupus and its debilitating symptoms, further complicating her life.

A Ray of Hope Amidst the Storm

Despite the whirlwind of challenges, Impiazzi remains grateful for the support she received from friends and colleagues. She ended the tumultuous year on a high note, with a panto performance. Looking ahead, she holds out hope for a better 2024.

Meanwhile, Pennant has denied any wrongdoing, even giving up alcohol in an attempt to prove his commitment as a partner. The two are currently living apart and representatives for both Impiazzi and Pennant have been contacted for comments.