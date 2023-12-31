en English
Health

Jess Impiazzi Unveils Her Year of Trials and Triumph: Breakup, Lupus, and Hope

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: December 31, 2023 at 3:02 pm EST
Jess Impiazzi Unveils Her Year of Trials and Triumph: Breakup, Lupus, and Hope

As the year draws to a close, 34-year-old actress Jess Impiazzi publicly confronts the tribulations she has faced throughout 2023. Beginning with optimism, Impiazzi and her then-partner, former footballer Jermaine Pennant, embarked on a journey of prospective parenthood, undergoing IVF treatments. A sudden twist, however, shattered their shared dream when reports surfaced of Pennant’s alleged night with a dominatrix during a stag trip in Ibiza. The news, coinciding with Impiazzi’s IVF treatment, plunged her into distress, leading to the termination of their relationship.

Health Challenges Amidst Personal Turmoil

Adding to the personal turmoil, Impiazzi’s health took a severe hit. In July, she was diagnosed with lupus, an autoimmune condition. The ensuing battle against muscle spasms, joint swelling, and extreme fatigue resulted in multiple hospitalizations for tests and treatments. A particularly alarming symptom was heart palpitations, necessitating X-rays and an electrocardiogram (ECG).

The Root Cause: A Surgery Gone Wrong?

Impiazzi attributes her health deterioration to a breast augmentation surgery she underwent in December 2022. The procedure, she believes, triggered her lupus and its debilitating symptoms, further complicating her life.

A Ray of Hope Amidst the Storm

Despite the whirlwind of challenges, Impiazzi remains grateful for the support she received from friends and colleagues. She ended the tumultuous year on a high note, with a panto performance. Looking ahead, she holds out hope for a better 2024.

Meanwhile, Pennant has denied any wrongdoing, even giving up alcohol in an attempt to prove his commitment as a partner. The two are currently living apart and representatives for both Impiazzi and Pennant have been contacted for comments.

Health United Kingdom
Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

