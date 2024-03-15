Jersey's Clinique Pinel Mental Health Facility Relocation Delayed Again Due to Upgrades

The movement of Jersey's mental health services to the newly upgraded Clinique Pinel has hit another setback, with officials citing necessary additional upgrade works as the cause for the delay. Initially scheduled for completion by the end of January, the project's timeline has now been extended to the end of April. This shift marks yet another delay in a series that has seen the project go £3m over its original £7.3m budget.

Background of the Delay

The government had announced the transfer from Orchard House to Clinique Pinel with the aim of greatly improving mental health care facilities. However, the need for further upgrades, particularly with doors/fire doors and the installation of specialist fittings for patient safety, has pushed back the completion date. Darren Bowering, Associate Director of Mental Health and Wellbeing, emphasized the importance of ensuring that the ward is as safe as possible for both old and young patients who require mental health support.

Interim Solutions and Patient Care

In the meantime, health officials have outlined interim measures to continue providing care to those in need. Patients, especially young and old experiencing mental health concerns, will be supported by the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service (CAMHS) staff. Efforts are being made to use separate areas of Orchard House for younger patients to mitigate the impact of the delay. Bowering reassured that these steps would ensure continued support until the Clinique Pinel is operational, promising a significantly improved environment for mental health care.

Looking Ahead

Despite the setbacks, the anticipation for the opening of Clinique Pinel remains high. The facility is expected to provide not only new en-suite bedrooms but also a dedicated 'place of safety' for individuals in crisis. This move underscores the Government of Jersey's commitment to enhancing mental health services, albeit amidst challenges. As the project moves toward its new completion date, the focus remains on overcoming the final hurdles to make the Clinique Pinel a cornerstone of mental health care in Jersey.