Health

Jersey Community Rallies to Install Life-Saving Defibrillators After Heart-Rending Incident

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 9:37 pm EST
In the picturesque setting of St Brelade’s Bay, Jersey, a community-driven initiative has taken a significant leap towards enhancing emergency preparedness. Prompted by a harrowing incident of cardiac arrest during the summer, local watersports companies Absolute Adventures and Jono’s Watersports rallied the community to raise funds for the installation of two new defibrillators. Sean Kinsella and Jonathan Steventon, the leading figures behind this initiative, have nearly met their target of £4,000, thanks to the generous contributions from locals and a substantial donation from L’Horizon Hotel.

A Lifesaving Response to a Tragic Incident

The campaign was sparked by a distressing event that unfolded at the bay this past summer. A beach-goer suffered a cardiac arrest, and the lack of immediate access to a defibrillator delayed crucial treatment. This incident underscored the need for readily available life-saving equipment in public spaces.

Local Businesses Rally to Enhance Emergency Preparedness

Driven by the urgency of the situation, Kinsella and Steventon launched their fundraising campaign. The response was overwhelming. Most notably, Thomas Burford, the manager of L’Horizon Hotel, contributed £1,000 to the fund. The donation was fueled by his personal memory of a tragic incident where the lack of a nearby defibrillator led to a fatal outcome.

Community Empowerment through Accessibility and Training

One of the newly installed defibrillators now stands ready at Solshine Café, while plans are underway to set up another on the opposite side of the beach. To ensure maximum accessibility, the defibrillators will be available to anyone who calls 999 to obtain a code. Moreover, the community will also receive training on how to operate these devices, further enhancing their preparedness for cardiac emergencies.

As this community in St Brelade’s Bay moves closer to its fundraising goal, it sends out a resonating message. It highlights the power of community action, the importance of access to emergency medical equipment, and the need for public awareness during life-threatening events.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

