Health

Jersey Authorities Warn Rabbit Owners of Deadly Myxomatosis Outbreak

By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: December 29, 2023 at 8:02 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 8:07 am EST
In a recent development, authorities in Jersey are issuing stern warnings to rabbit owners about the potential spread of myxomatosis, a deadly disease that severely affects rabbits.

The disease, first introduced in Jersey during the 1950s for controlling the rabbit population, is known to be transmitted by bloodsucking insects including mosquitoes and fleas.

Young Rabbits at Greater Risk

Rabbits in their infancy are particularly susceptible to this disease after they stop nursing from their mothers, thereby losing their initial immunity. This makes them a vulnerable target for the virus, leading to possible fatalities.

Vaccination and Enclosure: The Key to Prevention

The Government of Jersey is encouraging pet owners to consider getting their rabbits vaccinated against myxomatosis. Additionally, it recommends keeping pet rabbits enclosed to prevent them from coming in contact with infected wild rabbits, a common source of the virus.

Advisory for Suffering Animals

If residents come across an animal suffering from the virus, they are urged to contact the Jersey Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (JSPCA). Deputy Chief Veterinary Officer Caroline Terburgh has emphasized the prevalence of the virus during this season and the urgent need for pet owners to keep their rabbits enclosed.

