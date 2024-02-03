Jeremy Renner's New Outlook on Death Following Snowplow Accident Recovery

Jeremy Renner, the 53-year-old actor known for his roles in 'The Hurt Locker,' 'The Town,' and the Marvel series including 'Hawkeye,' has offered a profound perspective on death following his recovery from a traumatic snowplow accident that occurred on January 1, 2023. The incident, which resulted in Renner being run over by his 14,000-pound PistenBully Snowcat while attempting to tow a vehicle near his Nevada home, left him critically injured and required him to be airlifted to a hospital.

A Brush with Death

Renner underwent surgery for blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries. His recovery process included the insertion of titanium implants, which now make up about 15-20% of his body. The actor's brush with death and the journey to recovery have shaped his perception of life and mortality.

Renner's Newfound Perspective

During an appearance on SiriusXM's 'This Life of Mine with James Corden,' Renner shared his thoughts about death. He revealed that he was not afraid of it but now found himself 'kind of excited' for the end of life. The actor reflected on the insignificance of conflict and language in the grand scheme of existence, a realization that has sparked mixed reactions among his fans.

Support and Recovery

Renner expressed his gratitude for the support he received during his recovery, notably from 'Avengers' co-star Anthony Mackie, who was one of the first to visit him in the hospital. His journey, highlighted in a Super Bowl LVIII ad with Silk, showcased his progress, including performing stunts confidently. Renner's return to his filming duties for 'Mayor of Kingstown' marks a significant phase in his recovery, although he confessed to having apprehensions about his performance.