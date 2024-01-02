en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Fitness

Jen Coleman’s Inspiring Health Transformation: From 309 lbs to 165 lbs Amid Lymphoma Battle

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:18 am EST
Jen Coleman’s Inspiring Health Transformation: From 309 lbs to 165 lbs Amid Lymphoma Battle

Jen Coleman, a mother of three, has bravely faced and conquered the battle of the bulge, shedding a remarkable 76 lbs. Her transformative journey has not only been about weight loss but also her dedication to maintaining a healthier lifestyle for herself and her family. A struggle that began in her childhood, her weight once peaked at 309 lbs., but it was the birth of her daughters that served as a wake-up call, inspiring her to slim down and stay active.

Turning Point Amid a Pandemic

Despite her initial success, the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic sparked a return to stress-related eating habits. However, refusing to surrender, Coleman sought a way out. In July 2022, she joined Optavia, a weight-management program that provided her with a health coach’s guidance. She realized that the focus should not solely be on the scale but on her motivation, primarily her children. By shifting her diet to healthier options and increasing physical activities, she was able to regain control over her health.

From Boxing to Coaching: A New Active Lifestyle

The transformation wasn’t just about her diet. Coleman embraced a more active lifestyle, taking up boxing and even coaching her kids’ sports teams. This new routine, combined with healthier eating habits, led to a significant weight loss, bringing her down to 165 lbs.

Resilience Amid Health Challenges

Coleman’s health journey took a challenging turn in April when she was diagnosed with lymphoma. Showing immense resilience, she managed to maintain her commitment to health, even during chemotherapy. Instead of succumbing to the disease, she requested nutritious meals from her friends to fuel her fight against cancer. Her most recent scan in November revealed that she is now cancer-free, marking a significant victory in her health battle.

In the face of adversity, Jen Coleman’s journey serves as an uplifting story of resilience, dedication, and the transformative power of a healthy lifestyle. It’s a testament to the strength of a mother who, for the love of her family, chose to persist and triumph over her health challenges.

0
Fitness Health
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Swansea Strength & Conditioning: Tailoring Fitness Goals in 2024

By Salman Khan

Clashing Ideologies in Fitness: The Pursuit of Personalized Exercise

By Momen Zellmi

Fitness Expert Advocates for Long-term Health Goals in the New Year

By BNN Correspondents

NASM Unveils New Bodybuilding Meal Prep Course

By Hadeel Hashem

Fitness at Home: A New Perspective by Personal Trainer Kyra Seiler ...
@Fitness · 41 mins
Fitness at Home: A New Perspective by Personal Trainer Kyra Seiler ...
heart comment 0
Manchester Woman Sheds Five Dress Sizes with Goal Plans Program

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Manchester Woman Sheds Five Dress Sizes with Goal Plans Program
Chipotle Teams Up With Strava To Promote Healthy Lifestyles

By BNN Correspondents

Chipotle Teams Up With Strava To Promote Healthy Lifestyles
Walking: The Pinnacle of Cardiovascular Health, Says Cardiologist

By Nitish Verma

Walking: The Pinnacle of Cardiovascular Health, Says Cardiologist
Kansas State Parks Welcome 2024 with First Day Hike Program

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Kansas State Parks Welcome 2024 with First Day Hike Program
Latest Headlines
World News
Philip Poole Appointed as First Head Coach of Super League Carolina
28 seconds
Philip Poole Appointed as First Head Coach of Super League Carolina
Peter Shalulile Outscores Top Global Players: A Testament to African Football
36 seconds
Peter Shalulile Outscores Top Global Players: A Testament to African Football
Ex-Senate President Vicente Sotto III and Senator Panfilo Lacson Praise Supreme Court's Rules on Anti-Terrorism Act
42 seconds
Ex-Senate President Vicente Sotto III and Senator Panfilo Lacson Praise Supreme Court's Rules on Anti-Terrorism Act
Iraq's National Security Council Charts Course for 2024 Amid Regional Tensions
52 seconds
Iraq's National Security Council Charts Course for 2024 Amid Regional Tensions
BACP Withdraws Column on Jewish Trauma, Igniting Discourse on Silencing Jewish Voices
57 seconds
BACP Withdraws Column on Jewish Trauma, Igniting Discourse on Silencing Jewish Voices
Lopez Obrador Addresses Violence Criticism, Affirms Commitment to Projects' Success
1 min
Lopez Obrador Addresses Violence Criticism, Affirms Commitment to Projects' Success
Priyanka Gandhi Criticizes Modi and BJP Over Escalating Violence in Manipur
1 min
Priyanka Gandhi Criticizes Modi and BJP Over Escalating Violence in Manipur
Tomiwa Durojaiye Enters NCAA Transfer Portal, Testing Mountaineers' Limits
1 min
Tomiwa Durojaiye Enters NCAA Transfer Portal, Testing Mountaineers' Limits
Fernando Alonso Adds Vantage DTM Chassis to His Racing Collection
2 mins
Fernando Alonso Adds Vantage DTM Chassis to His Racing Collection
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
2 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
2 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
4 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
6 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
8 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
8 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
9 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app