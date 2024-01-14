en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Health

Jelly Roll Joins ‘5K By May’ Challenge Following Inspiring Weight Loss Journey

By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:26 am EST
Jelly Roll Joins ‘5K By May’ Challenge Following Inspiring Weight Loss Journey

Country music star Jelly Roll, whose real name is Jason Bradley DeFord, is about to embark on a new challenge. After achieving a significant weight loss milestone, the singer has announced his commitment to run his first-ever 5K race in May. This decision was inspired by an appearance on Kyle Forgeard’s Full Send podcast, where Jelly Roll discussed his ongoing efforts to maintain good health and happiness.

Embracing ‘5K By May’ Challenge

The challenge, aptly named ‘5K By May,’ was initiated by comedians Bert Kreischer and Tom Segura. The duo, who plan to participate in the event themselves, have extended an invitation to other comedians to join. The race aims to promote health among fans, encouraging them to join the comedians and Jelly Roll in their fitness journey. The event will conclude with a grand party, with all proceeds going towards charity.

A Personal Journey Towards Better Health

Jelly Roll’s commitment to this challenge comes on the heels of his remarkable personal weight loss journey. The singer has lost a whopping 200 pounds since 2015 and continues his health-conscious efforts without setting a specific weight loss target. His approach focuses more on overall well-being rather than a number on the scales, an attitude that has inspired many of his fans.

Advocating for Empathy and Understanding

Beyond his music and his personal weight loss journey, Jelly Roll has been a vocal advocate for addressing addiction issues. He has spoken candidly about his past struggles with addiction and has recently testified before the US Senate Banking Committee about the ongoing fentanyl crisis. His testimony emphasized the need for empathy towards addicts and proactive efforts to address the root causes of addiction.

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

