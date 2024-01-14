Jelly Roll Joins ‘5K By May’ Challenge Following Inspiring Weight Loss Journey

Country music star Jelly Roll, whose real name is Jason Bradley DeFord, is about to embark on a new challenge. After achieving a significant weight loss milestone, the singer has announced his commitment to run his first-ever 5K race in May. This decision was inspired by an appearance on Kyle Forgeard’s Full Send podcast, where Jelly Roll discussed his ongoing efforts to maintain good health and happiness.

Embracing ‘5K By May’ Challenge

The challenge, aptly named ‘5K By May,’ was initiated by comedians Bert Kreischer and Tom Segura. The duo, who plan to participate in the event themselves, have extended an invitation to other comedians to join. The race aims to promote health among fans, encouraging them to join the comedians and Jelly Roll in their fitness journey. The event will conclude with a grand party, with all proceeds going towards charity.

A Personal Journey Towards Better Health

Jelly Roll’s commitment to this challenge comes on the heels of his remarkable personal weight loss journey. The singer has lost a whopping 200 pounds since 2015 and continues his health-conscious efforts without setting a specific weight loss target. His approach focuses more on overall well-being rather than a number on the scales, an attitude that has inspired many of his fans.

Advocating for Empathy and Understanding

Beyond his music and his personal weight loss journey, Jelly Roll has been a vocal advocate for addressing addiction issues. He has spoken candidly about his past struggles with addiction and has recently testified before the US Senate Banking Committee about the ongoing fentanyl crisis. His testimony emphasized the need for empathy towards addicts and proactive efforts to address the root causes of addiction.