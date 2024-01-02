Jehangir Hospital Introduces Care Clinic: A New Era in Stoma Care

In an innovative stride, Jehangir Hospital in Pune has broadened its medical services portfolio with the inauguration of the Care Clinic, a state-of-the-art healthcare center specializing in stoma care. This specialized clinic is dedicated to delivering exceptional care and support to patients with stoma, with a determined focus on enhancing their quality of life.

Comprehensive Care Under One Roof

The Care Clinic is equipped with nursing care services tailored to assist in long-term recovery. It does not stop at physical care but extends its domain to include expert advice to help patients lead independent lives. This comprehensive approach is rounded out with counseling services to address the emotional and psychological needs of patients and their families.

A Significant Addition to Pune’s Healthcare Landscape

Dr. Upendra Dhar, a noted Onco surgeon at Jehangir Hospital, underscored the importance of a facility like this in Pune, catering to the needs of patients suffering from various medical conditions that necessitate stoma care. It stands as a significant addition to the city’s healthcare landscape, filling a critical gap in specialized care.

Remote Support Extending the Network of Care

Going beyond the confines of in-person services, the Care Clinic extends its support to patients remotely via phone and email. This initiative creates a network of care and emotional support for patients, notwithstanding their geographical location. The Care Clinic’s goal is to envelop patients in a comforting environment, providing them with the necessary resources and knowledge to navigate their medical journey.