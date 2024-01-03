en English
Health

Jefferson County Settles NYCLU Lawsuit for Opioid Treatment in Jail

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:37 pm EST
Jefferson County Settles NYCLU Lawsuit for Opioid Treatment in Jail

The Jefferson County legislators in Watertown, New York, have unanimously agreed to settle a lawsuit filed by the New York Civil Liberties Union (NYCLU) concerning the provision of opioid treatment in the county jail. The settlement includes a payment of $352,310.10 to cover the NYCLU’s legal fees, which represents a 10% discount. The lawsuit was initiated on behalf of two residents, identified as T.G. and M.C., who argued that being denied medication for opioid use disorder (MOUD) in jail could result in severe withdrawal symptoms.

Consent Order and Future Monitoring

The consent order mandates that the county maintain an opioid treatment program. It also establishes a monitoring period during which the NYCLU will check the county’s compliance. Subsequent to the lawsuit, a state legislation was passed that requires county jails to have an opioid treatment program. Jefferson County has since implemented this by contracting out medical care for inmates. This allows for the administration of medicated assisted treatment for opioid addiction.

Financial Implications and Legislative Reactions

The county decided to settle to avoid further legal costs and because they would have to reimburse the NYCLU’s attorney’s fees regardless. Some legislators expressed frustration with the lawsuit, considering it a burden on taxpayers. The settlement will become a court order once signed by the judge, and the county has 30 days to pay from the date of signing, expected to occur in late January or early February. The settlement was approved unanimously, but some legislators expressed concerns about the amount and how the money would be distributed.

Health Law United States
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

