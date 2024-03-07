Jefferson County Public Health Joins Family Connects Colorado to Boost Postpartum Support

Bringing a baby home is an immense joy yet overwhelming for many. Recognizing this, Jefferson County Public Health has embraced Family Connects Colorado, a pivotal program designed to provide crucial postpartum support to families. This initiative aims to bridge the gap in postnatal care, offering a lifeline to those in need.

Expanding Support for New Parents

Kate Follett, a public health nurse supervisor, highlights a common plight among new parents: 95% feel the need for additional support but are uncertain where to turn. Family Connects addresses this by facilitating two-hour home visits by nurses, offering a unique opportunity for families to receive care and guidance in the comfort of their homes. This approach not only allows for personalized care but also for identifying additional resources that families might be unaware they needed.

A Personal Touch to Postpartum Care

Arvada resident Mattie Stevens, a participant in the program, shared her positive experience. The convenience and personal touch of having a nurse visit her home made a significant difference, especially when managing a newborn and a toddler. These home visits have shown remarkable outcomes; a pilot study revealed a 50% reduction in emergency department visits and hospital stays for the baby's first year. Furthermore, there was a 44% decrease in child welfare involvement up to age two. Mothers, like Stevens, reported feeling less anxious, valuing the real-time answers and support provided by the visiting nurses.

Partnerships and Future Expansion

Jefferson County Public Health's collaboration with Denver Health and Lutheran Medical Center has been crucial in implementing Family Connects Colorado. Offered at no cost to families, this program exemplifies a community-driven approach to healthcare. With Eagle and Boulder Counties already on board and Denver on the horizon, more Colorado families stand to benefit from this essential postpartum support.

The initiative underscores a growing recognition of the importance of postpartum care. As more communities join the Family Connects Colorado program, the potential for enhancing family wellbeing and reducing healthcare burdens increases. This model of care represents a significant step forward in supporting new parents and their babies, ensuring a healthier start for Colorado's youngest residents.