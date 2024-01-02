en English
Health

Jax Taylor Clarifies Brittany Cartwright’s Health Scare: It Wasn’t a Stroke

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:36 pm EST
In a recent unveiling on the podcast ‘When Reality Hits with Jax & Brittany,’ reality television star Jax Taylor rectified a previous assertion concerning his wife, Brittany Cartwright’s health. Taylor clarified that while Cartwright was hospitalized after collapsing with stroke-like symptoms, she did not have a stroke. The revelation came to light after Taylor was voted off from E!’s competition series ‘House of Villains.’

Debunking the Stroke Rumors

Cartwright experienced numbness on her right side and had issues with walking. However, the medical tests she underwent, including a brain scan, ruled out a stroke. The cause of her symptoms remains a mystery, even after extensive examinations. Cartwright suspects that her symptoms might have been stress-induced or due to a nerve-related issue. She reassured fans and listeners that she is now in good health and has not had any recurrence of her symptoms.

Personal Life Updates: Son’s Speech Delays and Plans for Second Child

Aside from health updates, Cartwright also shed light on their son Cruz’s speech delays. The couple’s 2-year-old is currently undergoing therapy, and Cartwright shared her eagerness for his progress. The reality star also expressed her desire for a second child, specifically a daughter. Despite actively trying, the couple has not had success in conceiving a second child so far. Cartwright has been open about her family’s personal struggles in various podcast episodes, including an appearance on Kristen Doute’s podcast ‘Sex, Love, and What Else Matters.’

Appreciation for Support During Uncertain Times

Cartwright took a moment during the podcast to express her gratitude towards fans and listeners who showed concern for her health. ‘It was very nerve-racking, and I do feel a lot better now,’ she said, addressing the rumors and the uncertainty surrounding her health scare. In the face of rumors and misinformation, Cartwright’s clarification brings a sense of relief to her followers, and her transparency further cements her relationship with her audience.

Health
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

