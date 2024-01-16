Jason Kelce Contemplates Retirement Amid Physical Strain and Team Struggles

Jason Kelce, the seasoned center for the Philadelphia Eagles, is reportedly contemplating retirement, citing the increasing physical toll that NFL Wednesdays have taken on his body. Known as the start of the team's preparation for the next game, Wednesdays are particularly challenging as players must be physically and mentally ready after only one day off following the previous game.

Advertisment

A Storied Career

With over 12 and a half seasons and more than 160 consecutive starts under his belt, Kelce has an impressive record. His career has seen him selected as a first-team All-Pro six times, and he is a likely candidate for the Hall of Fame. Despite this, he has admitted to feeling increasingly fatigued and sore on Wednesdays this season. He also conceded to feeling mentally tired, having supported two young quarterbacks over the past nine years.

Team Challenges

Advertisment

The Eagles' recent struggles also seem to be influencing Kelce's consideration of retirement. The team experienced a dramatic fall from a 10-1 record to losing six of their last seven games. Internal issues, such as perceived unprofessionalism from head coach Nick Sirianni, ineffective strategic responses to blitzes, and a decline in the defense, have added to the challenges. Despite being at the peak of his profession, Kelce is keenly aware of the potential for significant changes within the team's roster and coaching staff.

Reflecting on the Future

Deciding to retire would mean stepping away from a successful career for Kelce. However, beyond the glory of the game, Kelce is also considering his long-term health, his family, and potential future pursuits outside of playing football. In a sport where the physical toll is undeniable, his decision underscores the importance of players considering their life beyond the game. While the world waits for his final decision, what is certain is that Kelce's career, marked by persistence and excellence, has left an indelible mark on the NFL.