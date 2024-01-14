en English
Fashion

Japanese Head Spa: The Latest Western Self-Care Obsession

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 14, 2024 at 6:30 am EST
Immerse yourself in the world of the Japanese head spa, a luxurious self-care treatment that has been embraced by millions in Asia, and is now making waves in Western metropolises like London and New York. This spa experience is a meticulous multi-step process that includes the use of water, hot towels, essential oils, and Gua Sha to exfoliate, moisturize the scalp, and nurture hair at the roots. Its aim? To increase blood circulation, remove toxins, rebalance the scalp’s sebum production, eradicate debris, and infuse shine into the hair.

The Rising Popularity of Japanese Head Spa

This treatment has captivated audiences worldwide, garnering a staggering 16 million views on TikTok. Content creator Yen from London described it as a ‘bucket list experience,’ costing around 50 pounds, whilst in New York, influencer Hannah Bronfman showcased the transformative effects on her face and hair to her TikTok followers. The buzz around this treatment is palpable, with rave reviews fuelling the hype.

A Tailored Approach to Hair Care

Many establishments offer a camera analysis to assess the client’s hair condition, paving the way for a tailored approach to the treatment. At Hiro Miyoshi, a Japanese hair salon with branches in Mayfair, London, the head spa treatment starts at 150 pounds. This includes a 60-minute massage and hair wash, designed to leave your hair feeling rejuvenated and refreshed.

Roots and Benefits of the Treatment

General Manager Ivelin Nikolov explained the historical roots of the treatment, its focus on scalp rejuvenation, and the importance of holistic scalp care for hair health. The salon’s founder, Hiro Miyoshi, has developed unique formulations for hair repair, emphasizing simplicity and sustainability. The Japanese head spa has seen a 300% increase in inquiries over the past two years, with customers reporting significant relaxation and improved hair condition post-treatment.

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

