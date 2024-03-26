Japan Innovates with AI to Track Missing Dementia Patients, Aiming for 2028 Launch

Japan is taking a significant leap forward in addressing the growing issue of dementia within its rapidly aging population. Ridgelinez, a subsidiary of Fujitsu Ltd, is collaborating with the National Cerebral and Cardiovascular Centre Hospital in Osaka and Noel, a Nagoya-based AI developer, to harness the power of artificial intelligence and human-motion sensing technology in locating missing dementia patients. This innovative project, which began trials last month, utilizes Fujitsu's technology to identify distinctive walking patterns associated with dementia, such as foot dragging and shorter steps.

Understanding the Technology

Fujitsu’s advanced 3D sensing technology, initially developed for gymnastics performance analysis, is at the heart of this pioneering initiative. It meticulously scans and identifies the gait of elderly individuals, focusing on the movements of around 20 body parts, including the head and knees. By deploying this system through security cameras in public spaces and retail environments, it provides a means for authorities and caregivers to swiftly locate and track individuals who have wandered away from their homes or care facilities.

Addressing Ethical Considerations

The project team is not only focused on the technological aspects but is also deeply invested in constructing a robust ethical framework to ensure the dignity and privacy of those affected by dementia. “The application of technologies like AI and advanced 3D sensing will play an important part in realizing a society in which people with dementia can enjoy greater independence in their daily lives,” a Ridgelinez spokesperson highlighted. With plans to introduce the system by 2028 and further public environment tests slated for 2027, the initiative is taking cautious steps towards ethical and practical implementation.

The Growing Challenge of Dementia in Japan

Japan faces a significant challenge with its rapidly aging population and the increasing prevalence of dementia. Over 18,000 people with dementia were reported missing last year, a figure that has been rising annually. With dementia expected to affect one in every five individuals over the age of 65 by 2025, the urgency for effective solutions has never been greater. In response, the Japanese government passed new legislation last year aimed at reducing the number of missing person cases and improving dementia care, marking a pivotal step towards addressing this societal issue.

This initiative by Ridgelinez and its partners represents a hopeful advancement in leveraging technology to safeguard and enhance the lives of individuals with dementia. By focusing on the unique challenges posed by this condition, Japan is pioneering a path towards a more inclusive and caring society. As the project progresses towards its goal of a 2028 launch, it not only promises to offer a practical solution to a pressing problem but also sets a precedent for the global community on addressing the complexities of aging with dignity and compassion.