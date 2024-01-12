en English
Climate & Environment

Jane Fonda’s Plea for Climate-Friendly Healthcare: A Preventative Approach to the Health Crisis

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:18 pm EST
Renowned actress and climate activist, Jane Fonda, a two-time cancer survivor, has recently shared her firsthand experiences with the life-threatening disease to spotlight the intricate ties between the environment and human health, notably cancer. Fonda’s revelations serve as a stark reminder of the cancer epidemic plaguing the United States, with nearly 40% of its populace predicted to battle cancer at some point, and an alarming projection of over 1.96 million new cases in the upcoming year.

Fossil Fuels: The Silent Predator

In her address, Fonda underscored the menacing role of fossil fuels in the escalating climate crisis. The byproducts of these fuels, including dioxins, benzene, and naphthalene, have been scientifically linked to cancer. Alarmingly, these harmful substances pervade our environment and even permeate human bodies from the moment of birth, demonstrating the far-reaching implications of our sustained reliance on fossil fuels.

A Health Care System in Disarray

Fonda did not mince words while criticizing the health care system’s paradoxical involvement in exacerbating the very crises it aims to mitigate. She revealed that health care institutions continue to invest in fossil fuel companies, contributing to nearly 9% of the U.S.’s greenhouse gas emissions. Her call to action urged these institutions to adopt preventative measures that extend beyond the traditional realm of medicine.

Lessons from the Past: The Path Forward

Referencing successful past initiatives by the health care community, such as the closure of medical waste incinerators and the elimination of mercury thermometers, Fonda gestured towards the transformative impact the sector is capable of. She implored hospitals to commit to net-zero emissions, reduce their usage of single-use plastics, and invest in renewable energy sources and local resources. Highlighting the symbiotic relationship between a healthy environment and human health, Fonda’s message resonates with a global audience.

Her poignant plea is for health care to pivot from merely treating illnesses to preventing them, by addressing the intertwined health and climate crises. This echoes the sentiment of the World Health Organization, which deems the latter as one of the greatest health threats to humanity. In essence, Fonda’s advocacy for climate-friendly healthcare signifies a form of preventive medicine on a grand scale, aimed at ensuring the health and wellbeing of future generations.

Climate & Environment
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

