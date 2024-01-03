Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana: A Slow Progress Towards Affordable Healthcare in India

In the bustling pharmaceutical market of India, the government’s initiative to provide affordable medicines, the Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana, has made a slow but steady mark. Launched 14 years ago, the program aimed at making healthcare accessible to all, yet, the generics under this scheme have captured less than 0.5% of the market. The branded generics continue to dominate, often sold at prices 4 to 8 times higher than their Jan Aushadhi counterparts. A telling example is the various brands of Amlodipine, a commonly prescribed antihypertensive drug.

Revitalizing the Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana

The Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP), under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, breathed new life into the initiative since 2014. The revenue from the scheme rose from a meager Rs. 5.62 Crore in 2014-15 to a noticeable Rs. 790.1 Crore in 2022-23. Yet, this is just a drop in the ocean, considering the overall market’s size, estimated between INR 320000 to 360000 Crore.

Lack of Enforcement and Compliance

The low uptake of Jan Aushadhi drugs can be attributed to the laxity in public hospitals regarding the enforcement of doctors prescribing medications by their chemical names. In regions like Jammu and Kashmir, despite orders to establish prescription audit units, the compliance among doctors is minimal.

Slow But Steady Progress

Despite the slow progress, some silver linings can be observed. Certain manufacturers have begun to reduce or freeze the maximum retail price (MRP) of their branded products. However, the success of the Jan Aushadhi initiative lies not only in the hands of the Prime Minister but also in the commitment of health departments, political leaders, and civil society.

The Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana has a goal of increasing the store count to 25,000 by the end of FY26. As of November 2023, there are 10,006 Jan Aushadhi stores across 753 districts in the country. The government has set an ambitious target of Rs 1,400-crore sales for the PMBJP in FY24. Despite the stiff competition, the sales of Jan Aushadhi have managed to capture a 4-4.5% share of the total volume in the domestic market.

Moreover, big Indian pharma firms are making their way into the trade generics space, considering the segment’s robust growth and penetration in Tier II cities and beyond. Notable companies like Cipla, Mankind, Torrent Pharma, and Dr. Reddy’s have entered the trade generics segment, indicating a shift in the market dynamics.