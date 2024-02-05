James S. Hunt Appointed Chair of The Nemours Foundation Board

In a significant executive shuffle at The Nemours Foundation, James S. Hunt has been appointed the new Chair of its Board of Directors, succeeding Harold Mills. The Alfred I. duPont Charitable Trust, a staunch supporter of The Nemours Foundation for almost nine decades, declared this appointment on February 5, 2024.

Hunt's Diverse Leadership Background

Joining the board in 2016, Hunt brings to the table extensive experience in health care board governance. His professional journey is replete with board positions in the insurance and global restaurant industries. He has also been a part of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board's advisory group and the National Association of Corporate Directors. Among his notable past roles, Hunt served at the Children's Hospital Los Angeles, fortifying his understanding of pediatric healthcare.

Looking Forward with Hunt at the Helm

Reflecting on Hunt's appointment, R. Lawrence Moss, MD, FACS, FAAP, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Nemours, affirmed his trust in Hunt's leadership. He expressed that Hunt's commitment and experience would be instrumental in steering the foundation's mission. "Jim's insights and leadership will be invaluable as we strive to redefine children's health," said Moss.

The Alfred I. duPont Charitable Trust & The Nemours Foundation

The Alfred I. duPont Charitable Trust was established by Alfred Irénée duPont in 1935, with a mission to support pediatric healthcare. As its sole charitable beneficiary, The Nemours Foundation has been at the forefront of this endeavor. The Trust is a significant benefactor in pediatric healthcare, contributing to the care and treatment of children, irrespective of their ability to pay. Nemours Children's Health, a leading pediatric health system, is part of this legacy. It aims to transcend traditional medicine by focusing on holistic health for children and operates Nemours KidsHealth.org, the world's most-visited website for child and teen health information.