Health

James Mork Takes Helm at Lister Hill, Ushering in New Era for Open Science

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:15 pm EST
James Mork Takes Helm at Lister Hill, Ushering in New Era for Open Science

The National Library of Medicine (NLM) at the National Institutes of Health has ushered in the dawn of a new era with the appointment of James (Jim) Mork as the Acting Director of the Lister Hill National Center for Biomedical Communications (LHNCBC). Effective from December 30, 2023, Mr. Mork is expected to drive the LHNCBC into a transformative phase aligning with a refreshed strategic vision, particularly for the Applied Clinical Informatics Branch. This strategic shift is designed to bolster NLM’s unwavering mission in promoting open science.

A Veteran in the Field

Bringing over 26 years of experience to the table, Mr. Mork is no stranger to the world of biomedical research and production, product assessment, data science, and natural language processing. His impressive career spans numerous critical roles within the LHNCBC, including serving as the Acting Chief of the Applied Clinical Informatics Branch where he was responsible for steering the branch’s strategic direction. He has also played a pivotal part in the creation of the NLM Medical Text Indexer.

Trailblazer of Key Projects

Mr. Mork’s tenure at the NLM has been marked by his proactive involvement in the initiation of important projects like the Center for Clinical Observational Investigations. This initiative underpins his commitment to drive excellence in biomedical communications and his vision to elevate the NLM’s mandate of promoting open science.

Academic Credentials and Recognition

Mr. Mork’s educational background is as remarkable as his professional journey. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from Central Michigan University and a Master of Science in Computer Science from Johns Hopkins University. His strategic leadership skills have earned him the admiration and respect of his peers and superiors. NLM Acting Director Steve Sherry, PhD, has publicly lauded Mr. Mork’s appointment, expressing gratitude to Dr. Olivier Bodenreider for his commendable service as the prior Acting Director of Lister Hill.

With Mr. Mork’s experience and vision, NLM looks forward to a future of continued innovation and growth in the realm of biomedical communications, tirelessly working towards the goal of open science.

Health Science & Technology United States
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

