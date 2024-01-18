James (Jimmy) Munnelly of Castlebar Passes Away, Community Mourns

James (Jimmy) Munnelly, a cherished member of the Castlebar community, passed away peacefully on January 17, surrounded by his family and under the diligent care of the Mayo Hospice. Known for his unwavering dedication and hard work, Munnelly was a respected figure in the maintenance staff at Mayo University Hospital. His loss deeply resonates across the community.

Advertisment

Munnelly's Life: A Legacy of Dedication and Hard Work

Jimmy Munnelly, hailing from Ballinaglough, Snugboro, Castlebar, was predeceased by his sons David and Francis, along with his parents, Edward and Mary Munnelly. He is survived by his wife Margaret, his children Declan, Shane, Sharon, and Aisling, their partners, and his daughter-in-law Sinead Ruane. His grandchildren Amber, David, Ava, Nathan, and Mason also mourn his loss. Munnelly's siblings - Paddy, Eamon, Stephen, Mary Gallagher, Bridie Bourke, and Ann, join the extended family and friends in the grief of his departure.

A Community in Mourning

Advertisment

The Castlebar community holds Munnelly in high regard. His gentle spirit and lifelong dedication to his profession have left a profound impact. As the news of his passing spread, the community came together in shared grief, mourning the loss of a man who was much more than a maintenance worker at the Mayo University Hospital.

Funeral Arrangements

Munnelly's body will be reposed at his home before being transferred to the Church of the Holy Rosary in Castlebar for a Funeral Mass. The final farewell will be in Castlebar New Cemetery. In an era of social distancing, the services are scheduled to be available for viewing online. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations for the Mayo Hospice, an organization that provided him comfort in his final days.