James Argent Aims to Gain Weight After Losing 14 Stone Post-Gastric Sleeve Surgery

James Argent, the TOWIE star, has embarked on a new health journey, aiming to gain weight after his significant loss of nearly 14 stone following a life-changing gastric sleeve surgery. At his heaviest, Argent tipped the scales at 27 stone, a situation that spiraled out of control during the lockdown. Now, at a healthier 13.5 stone, he is focused on reaching a more balanced weight.

Life After Weight Loss

Argent's dramatic weight loss journey began after he decided to undergo a sleeve gastrectomy procedure in 2021. The reality TV personality candidly shared his experiences, including the challenges he faced at his heaviest, such as difficulty breathing and moving around. His decision to undergo surgery was spurred by a dire warning from his doctor, who said Argent was "on death row" if he didn't make a change. Post-surgery, Argent has had to adjust his lifestyle significantly, focusing on a balanced diet and exercise to maintain his current weight.

The Quest for Balance

Despite the successful weight loss, Argent now faces a new challenge: gaining weight healthily. He mentioned getting "too skinny" at one point and is now working on increasing his protein intake to add a bit more weight. Argent emphasized the importance of a balanced approach to weight, acknowledging that being too thin can also pose health risks. His journey has been supported by fans and followers, whose encouraging comments have motivated him to stay on track.

Unexpected Friendships and Future Plans

Besides his health journey, Argent has also made headlines for his unlikely friendship with former Health Secretary Matt Hancock, whom he met on the reality show Celebrity SAS. The two have stayed in touch, with Hancock offering support and encouragement. As Argent continues to navigate his health and career, he remains in the public eye, sharing his experiences and advocating for a balanced approach to health and wellness.

James Argent's journey highlights the complexities of weight management and the importance of a supportive community. As he works towards his goal of a balanced and healthy lifestyle, his story serves as a reminder of the challenges and triumphs that come with making such significant life changes.