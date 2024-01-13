Jamaica’s High Road Fatality Rate: PAHO Calls for Urgent Intersectoral Action

Reports have emerged, revealing an alarming rise in Jamaica’s road fatality rate. According to the Road Safety Unit’s data, the Caribbean country recorded 425 road fatalities in 2023. This figure positions Jamaica’s road fatality rate at 18 per 100,000 persons per year, surpassing the regional average for the Americas at 14.1. This stark reality has propelled Jamaica to the 13th position out of 19 countries in the Americas, with a rate 3.5 times higher than its Caribbean neighbor, Trinidad and Tobago.

PAHO Intervenes amid Rising Concerns

The Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO) has expressed grave concern over the escalating crisis. In a review meeting with the National Road Safety Council (NRSC), PAHO highlighted the urgent need for a government-wide, intersectoral approach to address the issue. The factors contributing to the high fatality rate on Jamaica’s roads include indiscipline, excessive speeding, and a blatant disregard for road rules.

Collaboration for a Safer Future

PAHO, represented by Ian Stein, is collaborating with the NRSC to enhance road safety. The focus is particularly on motorcycle fatalities, where there is a considerable potential for improvement. PAHO is also implementing a collaboration with the United Nations Road Safety Fund. The focus of this partnership is on the Safe System Approach for safer roads—a strategy that aligns with the WHO/United Nations Global Plan for the Decade of Action for Road Safety 2021-2030.

Looking towards Progress

This approach has demonstrated success in other regions. For instance, the Western Pacific reported a 15 percent decline in traffic deaths in 2021 using this strategy. With such a plan in place, Jamaica may soon see a decrease in its road fatalities, and with it, a safer environment for all road users.