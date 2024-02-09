JAMA Network's Commitment to Diversity and Inclusion: A Step Forward in Medical Publishing

In a significant stride towards diversity and inclusion, the JAMA Network has reaffirmed its dedication to fostering equity within its editorial teams and content. This commitment was solidified in 2021 when JAMA joined the Joint Commitment for Action on Inclusion and Diversity in Publishing. Spearheaded by the Royal Society of Chemistry, this initiative has united over 56 publishing organizations in a shared mission to standardize the collection of demographic data, such as gender, race, and ethnicity, from editorial staff.

Advertisment

The JAMA Survey: A Step Towards Equity

The standardized survey questions, developed in collaboration with a social scientist and tested by international researchers, aim to promote diversity in scholarly publishing on a global scale. Despite certain limitations, such as the broad categorization of race and ethnicity, these questions are designed to be used worldwide. In 2023 and early 2024, JAMA conducted a survey of its editors and editorial board members, achieving an impressive 91% participation rate.

Modest Improvements and Ongoing Challenges

Advertisment

The survey results highlighted modest improvements in the representation of women, Black, and Hispanic or Latino/a/x individuals. However, it was acknowledged that these metrics do not fully encapsulate all aspects of diversity. Initiatives such as editorial fellowships have been established to further equity, diversity, and inclusion.

The Road Ahead: Continued Monitoring and Progress

JAMA plans to persistently monitor its progress and update demographic information to enhance representation and advance equity in medical publishing. The report's authors, who included editors or editorial staff of JAMA Network journals, disclosed financial relationships with various companies outside their submitted work.

Despite the progress made, gender inequities in academic publishing and the broader biomedical enterprise persist. Women remain underrepresented on 50% or more of the editorial boards of the JAMA Network Journals. As JAMA continues its journey towards equity, it is imperative that these gender disparities are addressed.

The JAMA Network's commitment to diversity and inclusion is a testament to the power of collective action in promoting equitable representation in scholarly publishing. As this journey continues, the JAMA Network's efforts serve as a beacon of hope for a more inclusive future in medical publishing.