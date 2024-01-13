en English
Health

Jacob’s Brew Cafe: Brewing Comfort for Cancer Patients

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:35 pm EST
Jacob’s Brew Cafe: Brewing Comfort for Cancer Patients

A Marsascala-based coffee shop, Jacob’s Brew Cafe, has successfully crowdfunded a heartening initiative named Project Revamp. The project aimed at transforming the outdoor terraces of the Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre into more comforting spaces for cancer patients and their loved ones. The cafe, in collaboration with its beneficiary NGO, Survivors Malta, managed to raise above €4,000 to breathe life into this noble cause.

From a Dream to Reality

The inspiration for the project was born from a doctor and her medical team, desiring to provide a ‘feel-good place’ for patients. Sarah Cachia, who took the lead in fundraising for Project Revamp, has a deeply personal connection to the cause. The loss of her sister to cancer served as a poignant reminder of the importance of comfort and serenity for patients and their families during such challenging times.

A Cause Close to Home

Jacob’s Brew Cafe isn’t just another coffee shop in the neighborhood. It was established by the Cachia family as a beacon of hope and resilience after their son Jacob survived a brain infection that necessitated multiple surgeries and an extended recovery period. The coffee shop operates on a ‘pay it forward’ principle, where the kindness of customers translates into benefits for others rather than the original benefactor.

Revamping Lives, One Cup at a Time

The funds raised by Jacob’s Brew Cafe, coupled with proceeds from selling crochet flowers and donations, were channelled towards furnishing the outdoor terraces with new furniture, green walls, and murals. Sarah Cachia expressed that the overwhelmingly positive feedback from patients and families using the upgraded terraces has been tremendously rewarding. It serves as a testament to the project’s success and the profound impact it has had on the lives of those it intended to touch.

Jacob’s Brew Cafe continues to support Survivors Malta, mirroring the unfaltering commitment of the Cachia family to giving back to the community. The cafe’s ongoing commitment goes beyond mere words and is reflected in its actions, one coffee cup at a time.

Health Malta
Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

