en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Fashion

Jackie O Henderson Returns to Radio, Celebrates Decade at KIIS Amid Body Image Controversy

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:23 pm EST
Jackie O Henderson Returns to Radio, Celebrates Decade at KIIS Amid Body Image Controversy

Radio sensation Jackie O Henderson marked her triumphant return to the airwaves and a decade-long tenure at KIIS with co-host Kyle Sandilands, making an appearance in a figure-hugging dress designed by Alex Perry. As she resumed her radio duties for the first year, she flaunted her remarkably slender physique, pairing her ensemble with transparent Perspex heels.

A Decade of KIIS: A Cause for Celebration

The festive atmosphere was amplified by Jackie’s analogy of the occasion being akin to a ‘birthday party’ for the show’s milestone anniversary. While Jackie opted for a more glamorous attire, her co-host Kyle chose a laid-back ensemble of black jeans and a basic T-shirt.

Journey Beyond the Airwaves: Bali Adventures

Jackie also shared anecdotes from her recent vacation in Bali, regaling listeners with tales of a vibrant New Year’s Eve bash at FINNS Beach Club, a lively beach party, and a fascinating palm reading session with Agus Sihman. The latter, she labeled as ‘amazing’, offering a unique glimpse into the experiences that shape her off-air persona.

Bali Belly: A Common Traveler’s Woe

However, her escapade was slightly marred by a case of ‘Bali belly’, a frequent ailment that travelers encounter, attributed to harmful bacteria or viruses. This incident added an unexpected twist to her otherwise joyful holiday narrative.

Body Image Controversy: A Social Media Debate

Jackie’s noticeably thin appearance sparked a debate among her social media followers, some of whom expressed worry and urged her to refrain from further weight loss. On the flip side, several followers rallied to her defense, lauding her look and condemning body shaming, all the while championing the cause of body positivity.

0
Fashion Health Lifestyle
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Fashion

See more
7 mins ago
2024 Critics Choice Awards: A Night of Glamour, Camaraderie, and Unforgettable Fashion
As the sun set on January 14, the Barker Hangar at Santa Monica Airport shimmered with the glitz and glamour of the 2024 Critics Choice Awards. Hollywood’s finest graced the red carpet, exuding elegance and style, captivating the world with their designer gowns and charming personas. Among the highlights of the event was the striking
2024 Critics Choice Awards: A Night of Glamour, Camaraderie, and Unforgettable Fashion
Bel Powley's Tuxedo-Inspired Ensemble Steals Spotlight at Critics Choice Awards 2024
17 mins ago
Bel Powley's Tuxedo-Inspired Ensemble Steals Spotlight at Critics Choice Awards 2024
Taraji P. Henson Shines at Critics' Choice Awards, Reinforces Her Fashion Icon Status
48 mins ago
Taraji P. Henson Shines at Critics' Choice Awards, Reinforces Her Fashion Icon Status
The 'Ring Guy': The New Icon of Men's Fashion Among Gen Z and Millennials
10 mins ago
The 'Ring Guy': The New Icon of Men's Fashion Among Gen Z and Millennials
Wirecutter Picks: Top Five Women's Underwear Styles for Comfort and Fit
12 mins ago
Wirecutter Picks: Top Five Women's Underwear Styles for Comfort and Fit
Bold Fashion Statements and Cultural Reverence at 2024 Critics Choice Awards
13 mins ago
Bold Fashion Statements and Cultural Reverence at 2024 Critics Choice Awards
Latest Headlines
World News
Kane Crichlow's Five-Goal Feat Propels Bishop's Stortford into the Last 16 of the Isuzu FA Trophy
11 seconds
Kane Crichlow's Five-Goal Feat Propels Bishop's Stortford into the Last 16 of the Isuzu FA Trophy
UK Parliament's Costly Battle Against Resilient 'Super-Mice'
24 seconds
UK Parliament's Costly Battle Against Resilient 'Super-Mice'
49ers' Player's Comment Ignites Debate on Sportsmanship in NFL
55 seconds
49ers' Player's Comment Ignites Debate on Sportsmanship in NFL
Pro-Palestine Activists Arrested Amid Plans to Disrupt London Stock Exchange
2 mins
Pro-Palestine Activists Arrested Amid Plans to Disrupt London Stock Exchange
Nikki Haley's 2024 Presidential Campaign: An Unusual Approach to Policy Transparency
3 mins
Nikki Haley's 2024 Presidential Campaign: An Unusual Approach to Policy Transparency
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin: Duty Amidst Adversity
3 mins
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin: Duty Amidst Adversity
Jersey Teachers Presented with New Pay Offer and Strike Ban: A Closer Look
4 mins
Jersey Teachers Presented with New Pay Offer and Strike Ban: A Closer Look
Socceroos' Stephen Laybutt: A Legacy of Courage and Altruism
5 mins
Socceroos' Stephen Laybutt: A Legacy of Courage and Altruism
Taiwan Elects Lai Ching-te as New President, Signaling a Deepening Rift with China
5 mins
Taiwan Elects Lai Ching-te as New President, Signaling a Deepening Rift with China
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
14 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
17 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
21 mins
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
2 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
2 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
2 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
3 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
6 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
6 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app