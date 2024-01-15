Jackie O Henderson Returns to Radio, Celebrates Decade at KIIS Amid Body Image Controversy

Radio sensation Jackie O Henderson marked her triumphant return to the airwaves and a decade-long tenure at KIIS with co-host Kyle Sandilands, making an appearance in a figure-hugging dress designed by Alex Perry. As she resumed her radio duties for the first year, she flaunted her remarkably slender physique, pairing her ensemble with transparent Perspex heels.

A Decade of KIIS: A Cause for Celebration

The festive atmosphere was amplified by Jackie’s analogy of the occasion being akin to a ‘birthday party’ for the show’s milestone anniversary. While Jackie opted for a more glamorous attire, her co-host Kyle chose a laid-back ensemble of black jeans and a basic T-shirt.

Journey Beyond the Airwaves: Bali Adventures

Jackie also shared anecdotes from her recent vacation in Bali, regaling listeners with tales of a vibrant New Year’s Eve bash at FINNS Beach Club, a lively beach party, and a fascinating palm reading session with Agus Sihman. The latter, she labeled as ‘amazing’, offering a unique glimpse into the experiences that shape her off-air persona.

Bali Belly: A Common Traveler’s Woe

However, her escapade was slightly marred by a case of ‘Bali belly’, a frequent ailment that travelers encounter, attributed to harmful bacteria or viruses. This incident added an unexpected twist to her otherwise joyful holiday narrative.

Body Image Controversy: A Social Media Debate

Jackie’s noticeably thin appearance sparked a debate among her social media followers, some of whom expressed worry and urged her to refrain from further weight loss. On the flip side, several followers rallied to her defense, lauding her look and condemning body shaming, all the while championing the cause of body positivity.