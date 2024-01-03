IVF Treatment Equally Effective in Women with Liver Disease, Study Suggests

Women with liver disease may have comparable in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatment and pregnancy outcomes to those without liver disease, a new retrospective study suggests. The research, led by Dr. Tatyana Kushner, MD, BSCE, and her team, analyzed assisted reproductive technology (ART) treatment outcomes in both groups using data from a high-volume fertility practice spanning nearly two decades (2002-2021).

Study Parameters and Findings

The study incorporated 295 women with liver disease who underwent 1033 ART treatment cycles and a control group of 624 patients without liver disease. Notable differences were observed in baseline characteristics such as age, body mass index (BMI), and hormone levels, with liver disease patients generally older and exhibiting higher BMIs. However, the outcomes concerning embryo fertilization rate, ploidy outcome, clinical pregnancy, clinical pregnancy loss, and live birth were not significantly different between the two groups.

Implications for Women with Liver Disease

The study’s findings suggest that liver disease was not significantly associated with these outcomes, indicating that IVF can be a viable fertility treatment option for women with liver disease. This research holds particular relevance as previous literature on ART outcomes in this patient population is limited. Thus, the study proffers that women with liver disease should not hold back from seeking IVF treatments due to efficacy concerns.

Beyond Liver Disease: Other Health Concerns and Fertility

Beyond liver disease, other non-malignant red blood cell disorders can also impact fertility, particularly in men. Conditions such as hereditary haemoglobinopathies and bone marrow failure syndromes have been associated with hypothalamic-pituitary-gonadal axis dysfunction, hypogonadism, and abnormal sperm parameters. The study suggests the involvement of reproductive urologists in the comprehensive care of these patients to ensure fertility concerns are appropriately evaluated and managed.