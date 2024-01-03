en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

IV Drip Treatments: A Wellness Fad with Dangerous Consequences

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:01 pm EST
IV Drip Treatments: A Wellness Fad with Dangerous Consequences

Over the past decade, intravenous (IV) drip treatments have skyrocketed in popularity, with high-profile figures such as Chrissy Teigen, Lorde, and Miley Cyrus endorsing their use for wellness and hangover revitalization. Despite their alluring promise to deliver a potent mix of vitamins, minerals, electrolytes, and antioxidants, a surge in severe infections and injuries related to these treatments have left infectious disease experts and ER doctors deeply concerned.

The Dangers Lurking Behind the IV Needle

In recent years, the accessibility of IV infusions has increased significantly, with ‘IV bars’, house calls, and luxury apartment buildings all offering these services. However, this widespread availability has come at a cost. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a warning regarding unregulated injections and improper techniques, triggered by a spike in adverse reactions.

Infections, predominantly at IV insertion sites, have become a disturbingly common side effect. Bea Amma’s case is particularly noteworthy; she contracted a severe infection from a bacterium, Mycobacterium abscessus, post receiving an IV treatment at a luxury spa.

Death: The Ultimate Price

While infections are undeniably serious, the most tragic case has to be that of Jenifer Cleveland, who suffered a fatal cardiac arrest following an IV infusion. Although it’s not definitively proven that her death was directly caused by the treatment, the incident was severe enough for the Texas Medical Board to suspend the medical license of the spa director involved.

A Cry for Regulation and Standardization

One of the biggest issues plaguing the IV treatment industry is the lack of federal health regulations. Oversight and standards vary greatly at the state level, leaving a significant gap in safety measures. Experts and those affected by these treatments are demanding increased regulations and consistent standards to assure safety in the med spa industry. As the popularity of these treatments continues to surge, the need for stringent oversight becomes more critical than ever.

0
Health United States
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Harnessing Hockey for Health: Iowa Wild and LifeServe Blood Center Rally Community in Blood Drive

By Salman Khan

Bismarck's 'New Year, New You' Initiative to Keep Residents Active During Winter

By BNN Correspondents

Balanced Diet: The Core of Fitness, Explains Dr. Mohit Karki

By Nitish Verma

Defying Global Trends: The COVID-19 Enigma in Kenya and Africa

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Global Acceptance of COVID-19 Vaccines: Factors and Challenges ...
@Health · 2 mins
Global Acceptance of COVID-19 Vaccines: Factors and Challenges ...
heart comment 0
Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana: A Slow Progress Towards Affordable Healthcare in India

By Dil Bar Irshad

Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana: A Slow Progress Towards Affordable Healthcare in India
Exploring the Gut-Brain Axis: A Review of 2023’s Top Articles in Healthcare

By Mazhar Abbas

Exploring the Gut-Brain Axis: A Review of 2023's Top Articles in Healthcare
Memphis Grizzlies’ Marcus Smart’s Persistent Injury Amid Losing Streak

By Salman Khan

Memphis Grizzlies' Marcus Smart's Persistent Injury Amid Losing Streak
Marion, Alabama Grapples with Water Quality Crisis as Aging Infrastructure Crumbles

By Muhammad Jawad

Marion, Alabama Grapples with Water Quality Crisis as Aging Infrastructure Crumbles
Latest Headlines
World News
Harnessing Hockey for Health: Iowa Wild and LifeServe Blood Center Rally Community in Blood Drive
20 seconds
Harnessing Hockey for Health: Iowa Wild and LifeServe Blood Center Rally Community in Blood Drive
John Lombardo Takes Charge as Luzerne County Council Chair, Brian Thornton as Vice Chair
21 seconds
John Lombardo Takes Charge as Luzerne County Council Chair, Brian Thornton as Vice Chair
Political Bias in U.S. Media: A Syracuse University Study
47 seconds
Political Bias in U.S. Media: A Syracuse University Study
Bismarck's 'New Year, New You' Initiative to Keep Residents Active During Winter
1 min
Bismarck's 'New Year, New You' Initiative to Keep Residents Active During Winter
Balanced Diet: The Core of Fitness, Explains Dr. Mohit Karki
1 min
Balanced Diet: The Core of Fitness, Explains Dr. Mohit Karki
Punjab Election Commissioner Ensures Strict Compliance with Election Code of Conduct
1 min
Punjab Election Commissioner Ensures Strict Compliance with Election Code of Conduct
Florida Gators Reevaluate Kugel's Role Amid Performance Woes
1 min
Florida Gators Reevaluate Kugel's Role Amid Performance Woes
Sweep of Victories in High School Girls' Basketball Games
1 min
Sweep of Victories in High School Girls' Basketball Games
Cambodian PM Hun Manet to Visit France: A New Chapter in Bilateral Relations
1 min
Cambodian PM Hun Manet to Visit France: A New Chapter in Bilateral Relations
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
6 mins
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
53 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
2 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
5 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
8 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
8 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app