IV Drip Treatments: A Wellness Fad with Dangerous Consequences

Over the past decade, intravenous (IV) drip treatments have skyrocketed in popularity, with high-profile figures such as Chrissy Teigen, Lorde, and Miley Cyrus endorsing their use for wellness and hangover revitalization. Despite their alluring promise to deliver a potent mix of vitamins, minerals, electrolytes, and antioxidants, a surge in severe infections and injuries related to these treatments have left infectious disease experts and ER doctors deeply concerned.

The Dangers Lurking Behind the IV Needle

In recent years, the accessibility of IV infusions has increased significantly, with ‘IV bars’, house calls, and luxury apartment buildings all offering these services. However, this widespread availability has come at a cost. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a warning regarding unregulated injections and improper techniques, triggered by a spike in adverse reactions.

Infections, predominantly at IV insertion sites, have become a disturbingly common side effect. Bea Amma’s case is particularly noteworthy; she contracted a severe infection from a bacterium, Mycobacterium abscessus, post receiving an IV treatment at a luxury spa.

Death: The Ultimate Price

While infections are undeniably serious, the most tragic case has to be that of Jenifer Cleveland, who suffered a fatal cardiac arrest following an IV infusion. Although it’s not definitively proven that her death was directly caused by the treatment, the incident was severe enough for the Texas Medical Board to suspend the medical license of the spa director involved.

A Cry for Regulation and Standardization

One of the biggest issues plaguing the IV treatment industry is the lack of federal health regulations. Oversight and standards vary greatly at the state level, leaving a significant gap in safety measures. Experts and those affected by these treatments are demanding increased regulations and consistent standards to assure safety in the med spa industry. As the popularity of these treatments continues to surge, the need for stringent oversight becomes more critical than ever.