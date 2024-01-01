en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Italy Mourns the Death of Its Oldest Man, Tripoli Giannini, at 111

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:42 pm EST
Italy Mourns the Death of Its Oldest Man, Tripoli Giannini, at 111

Italy bids a heartfelt farewell to Tripoli Giannini, the nation’s oldest man and the second-oldest in Europe, who passed away at the age of 111 in his home in Cecina, Tuscany, on New Year’s Eve. Affectionately known as Tripolino, Giannini’s remarkable journey spanned 111 years and 133 days, serving as an enduring symbol of resilience and longevity in a rapidly aging Italy.

A Life of Resilience and Longevity

Born on August 20, 1912, Giannini’s life was a testament to endurance and adaptation. He witnessed the ebb and flow of two World Wars, served in the Italian army infantry as a Bersagliere, and navigated through two pandemics. Beyond his military service, he was a well-known merchant, a sports enthusiast, and even a car racer. His rich and diverse life was a testament to the human spirit’s resilience and an embodiment of Italy’s evolving history.

The Secrets of a Centenarian

Giannini attributed his exceptional longevity to a regimen of light meals, moderate wine consumption, abstaining from smoking, and a stress-free approach to life. He was a staunch advocate of viewing each day as a precious gift, a philosophy that undoubtedly contributed to his longevity. His lifestyle aligns with the principles of the Mediterranean diet, a dietary pattern prevalent in Italy, often associated with long-life expectancy and improved health outcomes.

Italy’s Demographic Paradox

Giannini’s passing spotlights a paradoxical reality in Italy: a notable increase in the centenarian population alongside a plummeting birthrate. According to Istat, Italy’s national statistics agency, the country had a staggering 22,000 centenarians in 2023, with women constituting the majority. However, the country recorded its lowest number of births in 2022, with a mere 393,000 babies born. This demographic challenge presents a pressing issue for Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who has pledged to reverse the declining birthrate trend by allocating €2.5 billion to this cause in the 2024 budget.

Giannini’s century-spanning journey culminated with his son, Romano, announcing his father’s passing, reuniting with his wife Tosca after her death over 40 years ago. As Italy mourns the loss of Tripolino, his life serves as a reminder of the country’s rich history, the potential for human longevity, and the urgent demographic challenges that lie ahead.

0
Health Italy
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

New Year's Eve Marred by Injuries from Fireworks and Fires: Paramedics Respond

By BNN Correspondents

Unearthing Connections: Long Flu, Chronic Fatigue, and Post-Viral Impacts

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Fatal Toxic Megacolon Case Sheds Light on IBD Complications; Biomarkers for AMI Under Review

By Nitish Verma

Disparities in Health Insurance Coverage for US Children: A Study

By Dil Bar Irshad

COVID-19 Remains a Global Threat: WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Warns a ...
@Health · 8 mins
COVID-19 Remains a Global Threat: WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Warns a ...
heart comment 0
Unfolding the Intricacies of Preterm Baby Care on ‘MwasuzeMutya’

By Israel Ojoko

Unfolding the Intricacies of Preterm Baby Care on 'MwasuzeMutya'
COPD Patients in Ireland Brace for Winter: Strategies and Support

By Salman Khan

COPD Patients in Ireland Brace for Winter: Strategies and Support
New Year Rings in with Hospital Overcrowding Surge in Ireland

By BNN Correspondents

New Year Rings in with Hospital Overcrowding Surge in Ireland
Blue Zone Project Launched in Bataan: An Initiative for Health and Longevity

By BNN Correspondents

Blue Zone Project Launched in Bataan: An Initiative for Health and Longevity
Latest Headlines
World News
New Year's Eve Marred by Injuries from Fireworks and Fires: Paramedics Respond
47 seconds
New Year's Eve Marred by Injuries from Fireworks and Fires: Paramedics Respond
Congress's Uphill Battle: Navigating Challenges Ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections
59 seconds
Congress's Uphill Battle: Navigating Challenges Ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections
Former Prison Officer Alex South Speaks Out: Challenges Misconceptions and Advocates for Prison Reform
1 min
Former Prison Officer Alex South Speaks Out: Challenges Misconceptions and Advocates for Prison Reform
Ella Shelton Scores Historic First Goal in Professional Women's Hockey League
3 mins
Ella Shelton Scores Historic First Goal in Professional Women's Hockey League
2023: A Year of Significant Global Changes and Challenges
6 mins
2023: A Year of Significant Global Changes and Challenges
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
6 mins
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
President Tinubu Unveils People-Centric Agenda for Nigeria in 2024
8 mins
President Tinubu Unveils People-Centric Agenda for Nigeria in 2024
Controversial Call for Settlers' Return to Gaza Sparks Condemnation
8 mins
Controversial Call for Settlers' Return to Gaza Sparks Condemnation
Unearthing Connections: Long Flu, Chronic Fatigue, and Post-Viral Impacts
8 mins
Unearthing Connections: Long Flu, Chronic Fatigue, and Post-Viral Impacts
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
6 mins
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
COVID-19 Remains a Global Threat: WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Warns as Pandemic Enters Fifth Year
13 mins
COVID-19 Remains a Global Threat: WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Warns as Pandemic Enters Fifth Year
Seismic Start to 2024: Earthquakes Hit Indonesia and Japan, Minor Tsunami in South Korea
21 mins
Seismic Start to 2024: Earthquakes Hit Indonesia and Japan, Minor Tsunami in South Korea
World's Oldest Chicken, Peanut, Dies at 21: A Life That Touched Hearts Globally
51 mins
World's Oldest Chicken, Peanut, Dies at 21: A Life That Touched Hearts Globally
Unity, Peace, and Resolve: Global Leaders' Vision for 2024
1 hour
Unity, Peace, and Resolve: Global Leaders' Vision for 2024
A Tale of Two Worlds: Celebrations and Conflict Usher in 2024
1 hour
A Tale of Two Worlds: Celebrations and Conflict Usher in 2024
World Welcomes 2024: Moments of Unity Amidst Global Uncertainties
1 hour
World Welcomes 2024: Moments of Unity Amidst Global Uncertainties
China Global Television Network: Bridging China and the World
2 hours
China Global Television Network: Bridging China and the World
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
3 hours
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app