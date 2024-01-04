Italian Hospitals on Verge of Collapse Amid Surge in Respiratory Illnesses

Italy is grappling with a severe healthcare crisis as emergency departments in hospitals, particularly in Rome and surrounding regions, are on the verge of collapse. With more than 1,100 patients in Rome alone awaiting admission, ambulances queuing outside hospitals, and reports of a shortage of stretchers in Turin, the situation is dire.

Surge in Respiratory Illnesses

The sudden surge in hospitalizations is attributed to an increase in respiratory diseases, including influenza and other viruses. This has put an immense strain on the healthcare system, causing overcrowding in hospitals and exhausting medical staff. Doctors, who have worked tirelessly through the holiday season without breaks, are now grappling with an overwhelming number of patients.

Postponed Vaccination Campaigns

The situation is further exacerbated by delayed vaccination campaigns. The president of the Italian Society of Emergency Medicine and Urgent Care (Simeu), Fabio de Laco, has highlighted the pressing need for Italians to get vaccinated. This call for vaccination comes at a critical time, as the peak of the influenza season has not yet been reached.

Emergency Measures Activated

In response to this escalating crisis, regional plans are being activated to find additional beds. Normal hospital admissions are being suspended and beds are being reallocated from other specialties, such as surgery. This desperate measure, however, is not resolving the underlying problem. With the chronic scarcity of hospital beds and the peak of influenza season expected next week, the situation is anticipated to worsen.

