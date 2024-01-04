en English
Health

Italian Hospitals on Verge of Collapse Amid Surge in Respiratory Illnesses

By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:10 pm EST
Italian Hospitals on Verge of Collapse Amid Surge in Respiratory Illnesses

Italy is grappling with a severe healthcare crisis as emergency departments in hospitals, particularly in Rome and surrounding regions, are on the verge of collapse. With more than 1,100 patients in Rome alone awaiting admission, ambulances queuing outside hospitals, and reports of a shortage of stretchers in Turin, the situation is dire.

Surge in Respiratory Illnesses

The sudden surge in hospitalizations is attributed to an increase in respiratory diseases, including influenza and other viruses. This has put an immense strain on the healthcare system, causing overcrowding in hospitals and exhausting medical staff. Doctors, who have worked tirelessly through the holiday season without breaks, are now grappling with an overwhelming number of patients.

Postponed Vaccination Campaigns

The situation is further exacerbated by delayed vaccination campaigns. The president of the Italian Society of Emergency Medicine and Urgent Care (Simeu), Fabio de Laco, has highlighted the pressing need for Italians to get vaccinated. This call for vaccination comes at a critical time, as the peak of the influenza season has not yet been reached.

Emergency Measures Activated

In response to this escalating crisis, regional plans are being activated to find additional beds. Normal hospital admissions are being suspended and beds are being reallocated from other specialties, such as surgery. This desperate measure, however, is not resolving the underlying problem. With the chronic scarcity of hospital beds and the peak of influenza season expected next week, the situation is anticipated to worsen.

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

