Istanbul Upgrades Home Health Services with Modern Ambulances for Bedridden Patients

Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IMM) has taken a significant step forward in enhancing the quality of life for bedridden patients by introducing modern ambulances equipped with advanced medical facilities. This initiative, a part of IMM's holistic home health services, aims to provide comfortable and safe transportation for those unable to reach hospitals on their own. Dr. Lecturer Member Önder Yüksel Eryiğit highlighted that since 2019, the service has been utilized over 61,228 times, underpinning the growing demand and IMM's commitment to expanding these essential services.

Boosting Patient Transfer Services

With the addition of these new ambulances, IMM aims to ensure safer and more efficient patient transfer services. The modern vehicles are equipped with state-of-the-art medical equipment, ensuring that patients receive the best possible care during transport. This move is part of IMM's broader vision of evolving into a 'Healthy City', focusing on protective, preventive, treatment, and rehabilitative health services. The department has witnessed an increase in home health service units across Istanbul, promising further expansion with the upcoming Ataşehir Integrated Public Health Center.

Comprehensive Home Health Services

IMM's Department of Health and Hygiene Branch Directorate Patient Transfer Services encompasses a wide array of home health services. This includes doctor's examinations at home, nursing services, psychological support, physiotherapy, dietitian and healthy nutrition consultancy, personal care, and even household cleaning. These services are designed to offer life support to the people of Istanbul, ensuring that every resident has access to the care they need, right at their doorstep. Applications for these services can be made through the Alo 153 Solution Center or the official IMM website, making access to these services as seamless as possible.

Future Prospects and Expansion

The introduction of modern ambulances and the expansion of home health services are just the beginning of IMM's ambitious plans for healthcare in Istanbul. With the 'Healthy City' vision of IMM President Ekrem İmamoğlu, the municipality is set to further enhance its healthcare offerings, ensuring that every citizen, regardless of their mobility or health condition, has access to comprehensive care. The ongoing expansion of service units across the city, coupled with the increase in modern ambulances, promises a brighter, healthier future for all Istanbulites.

As IMM continues to innovate and expand its home health services, the impact on the city's healthcare landscape is undeniable. This initiative not only improves the quality of life for bedridden patients but also sets a benchmark for holistic healthcare services in urban settings. Through continued investment in health and well-being, Istanbul is paving the way for a healthier, more accessible future for its residents.