Istanbul Medical Chamber Discusses Epidemic Impact and Healthcare Concerns

The Istanbul Medical Chamber (ITO) Family Physicians Commission convened in a critical meeting, addressing the current state of an ongoing epidemic and its effect on healthcare systems. The commission underscored the imperative need for the Ministry of Health to share the factual reality of the epidemic with the public in a transparent manner.

Impact on Primary Healthcare Services

The commission discussed the heavy workload endured by primary healthcare services (ASMs) and the health of the affected healthcare workers. They stressed the urgency of the Ministry of Health's role in recognizing and addressing its responsibilities. The meeting highlighted the issue of non-institutional working hours, asserting that a primary care approach should not be confined to outpatient services and that the existing working hours must be preserved.

Need for Occupational Safety Planning

The meeting also elucidated the need for strategic planning for occupational safety in ASMs. The discussion shed light on the distinct situations of classification personnel, family physicians, and nurses. The commission expressed discontentment with the salary hike for family physicians, considering it inadequate due to the escalating inflation and high taxes.

Unfair Tax Rates and Risk Assessment Responsibilities

The meeting proceeded with a conversation on the unjust tax rates on healthcare workers and schemes to tackle these issues. A significant point of contention was the responsibility for completing the "FHC risk assessment form" disseminated by the Istanbul Provincial Health Directorate. The commission concluded that while family physicians are accountable for the insured personnel, the provincial health directorate should be responsible for family physicians and family health workers. The commission asserted that filling out the risk assessment forms is a substantial responsibility and should involve an occupational health and safety expert for an accurate evaluation.