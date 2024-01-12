en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

ISS Crew Dives into Scientific Experiments and Crucial Maintenance

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:46 am EST
ISS Crew Dives into Scientific Experiments and Crucial Maintenance

The corridors of the International Space Station (ISS) hum with activity as crew members plunge into a series of scientific experiments and crucial maintenance operations. In the quest to advance our understanding of living in space, each experiment and operation conducted here carries immense significance, transforming the ISS into a petri dish of innovation and discovery.

Antimicrobial Coatings and the Fight Against Microbial Changes

The Antimicrobial Coatings-2 experiment holds a prominent place amidst these operations. Crew members test an antimicrobial coating on high-touch surfaces by physically interacting with experiment placards. This unique experiment aims to study microbial changes in microgravity and develop methods to mitigate health risks to the crew and prevent planetary contamination. The samples, collected during this experiment, will return to Earth after six months for thorough analysis.

Circadian Light Study: A Step Towards Enhanced Cognitive Performance

Complementing this line of research, the Circadian Light study introduces a new lighting system, designed to help astronauts maintain their circadian rhythm. This study may not only enhance cognitive performance but also combat the monotony on long-duration missions, thus improving both mental and physical health of the astronauts.

Automating Documentation: JEM Camera Robot-2

The crew also manually undocked, checked, and redocked the JEM Camera Robot-2. This robot aims to automate video and photo documentation of research activities, potentially saving valuable crew time and allowing astronauts to focus more on their experiments.

Monitoring Health and Environment: Bio-Monitor and Major Constituent Analyzer

The Space Health experiment concluded with the crew completing a questionnaire as part of a 48-hour study using the Bio-Monitor system. This system monitors physiological parameters and assesses the impact of space travel on heart health. In addition, the crew conducted maintenance work, including reseating circuit cards in the Air Revitalization System’s Major Constituent Analyzer and swapping the EDV in the Urine Transfer System, both crucial for maintaining a healthy living environment on the ISS.

Monitoring Eye Health: Optical Coherence Tomography Exams

Regular Optical Coherence Tomography eye exams were performed to monitor the crew’s eye health, which can be affected by long-term microgravity exposure. This is a crucial step towards ensuring the wellbeing of astronauts on long-duration missions.

System Check: Crew-7 Crew Dragon

In a final sweep of operations, the Crew-7 Crew Dragon underwent a system checkout to ensure vehicle health and readiness. This comprehensive set of experiments and operations underlines the importance of maintaining both human health and equipment functionality in the challenging environment of space.

0
Health Science & Technology
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
2 mins ago
Lethal Canine Virus Detected at Ft. De Soto State Park Campground
The tranquility of Ft. De Soto State Park in Pinellas County has been disrupted by a grim discovery. Campers and their canine companions are being advised caution due to the detection of a lethal canine virus. The park’s reservation website has issued an alert confirming the presence of canine distemper disease, a highly infectious virus
Lethal Canine Virus Detected at Ft. De Soto State Park Campground
Brewing Connections: LifeCare Edinburgh's Innovative Approach to Combat Loneliness
8 mins ago
Brewing Connections: LifeCare Edinburgh's Innovative Approach to Combat Loneliness
Kickstart Your Wellness Journey: Top Health and Wellbeing Picks for January
9 mins ago
Kickstart Your Wellness Journey: Top Health and Wellbeing Picks for January
Misdiagnosis to Triumph: A Seven-Year-Old Boy's Battle with Burkitt Lymphoma
4 mins ago
Misdiagnosis to Triumph: A Seven-Year-Old Boy's Battle with Burkitt Lymphoma
The Crucial Role of Regular Pap Smears: A Plea for Cancer Prevention
7 mins ago
The Crucial Role of Regular Pap Smears: A Plea for Cancer Prevention
Starmer's £111m Tooth Brushing Scheme: A Step Too Far?
8 mins ago
Starmer's £111m Tooth Brushing Scheme: A Step Too Far?
Latest Headlines
World News
Lethal Canine Virus Detected at Ft. De Soto State Park Campground
2 mins
Lethal Canine Virus Detected at Ft. De Soto State Park Campground
Arsenal Women's Coach Eidevall Prioritizes FA Cup and Player Development
3 mins
Arsenal Women's Coach Eidevall Prioritizes FA Cup and Player Development
Council Debates Removal of HGVs from Mallow’s Main Street
3 mins
Council Debates Removal of HGVs from Mallow’s Main Street
Oil Prices Surge in Wake of Joint US-UK Military Operation against Houthis
4 mins
Oil Prices Surge in Wake of Joint US-UK Military Operation against Houthis
Misdiagnosis to Triumph: A Seven-Year-Old Boy's Battle with Burkitt Lymphoma
4 mins
Misdiagnosis to Triumph: A Seven-Year-Old Boy's Battle with Burkitt Lymphoma
Philippine Bishops Caution Against Charter Change Amid Controversy
6 mins
Philippine Bishops Caution Against Charter Change Amid Controversy
Yuzvendra Chahal's Social Outing with Orry Sparks Reactions Amidst Career Speculations
6 mins
Yuzvendra Chahal's Social Outing with Orry Sparks Reactions Amidst Career Speculations
Fourteenth Amendment, Trump, and the Tug-of-War Over Presidential Immunity
6 mins
Fourteenth Amendment, Trump, and the Tug-of-War Over Presidential Immunity
The Crucial Role of Regular Pap Smears: A Plea for Cancer Prevention
7 mins
The Crucial Role of Regular Pap Smears: A Plea for Cancer Prevention
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
2 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
3 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
4 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
5 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
5 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
5 hours
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
5 hours
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
5 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES
5 hours
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app