ISS Crew Dives into Scientific Experiments and Crucial Maintenance

The corridors of the International Space Station (ISS) hum with activity as crew members plunge into a series of scientific experiments and crucial maintenance operations. In the quest to advance our understanding of living in space, each experiment and operation conducted here carries immense significance, transforming the ISS into a petri dish of innovation and discovery.

Antimicrobial Coatings and the Fight Against Microbial Changes

The Antimicrobial Coatings-2 experiment holds a prominent place amidst these operations. Crew members test an antimicrobial coating on high-touch surfaces by physically interacting with experiment placards. This unique experiment aims to study microbial changes in microgravity and develop methods to mitigate health risks to the crew and prevent planetary contamination. The samples, collected during this experiment, will return to Earth after six months for thorough analysis.

Circadian Light Study: A Step Towards Enhanced Cognitive Performance

Complementing this line of research, the Circadian Light study introduces a new lighting system, designed to help astronauts maintain their circadian rhythm. This study may not only enhance cognitive performance but also combat the monotony on long-duration missions, thus improving both mental and physical health of the astronauts.

Automating Documentation: JEM Camera Robot-2

The crew also manually undocked, checked, and redocked the JEM Camera Robot-2. This robot aims to automate video and photo documentation of research activities, potentially saving valuable crew time and allowing astronauts to focus more on their experiments.

Monitoring Health and Environment: Bio-Monitor and Major Constituent Analyzer

The Space Health experiment concluded with the crew completing a questionnaire as part of a 48-hour study using the Bio-Monitor system. This system monitors physiological parameters and assesses the impact of space travel on heart health. In addition, the crew conducted maintenance work, including reseating circuit cards in the Air Revitalization System’s Major Constituent Analyzer and swapping the EDV in the Urine Transfer System, both crucial for maintaining a healthy living environment on the ISS.

Monitoring Eye Health: Optical Coherence Tomography Exams

Regular Optical Coherence Tomography eye exams were performed to monitor the crew’s eye health, which can be affected by long-term microgravity exposure. This is a crucial step towards ensuring the wellbeing of astronauts on long-duration missions.

System Check: Crew-7 Crew Dragon

In a final sweep of operations, the Crew-7 Crew Dragon underwent a system checkout to ensure vehicle health and readiness. This comprehensive set of experiments and operations underlines the importance of maintaining both human health and equipment functionality in the challenging environment of space.