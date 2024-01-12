en English
Health

ISS Astronauts Undertake Pioneering Experiments and Essential Maintenance

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:26 am EST
In a remarkable display of scientific prowess and technical skill, astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) have engaged in a series of experiments and maintenance operations aimed at advancing their living conditions and enriching ongoing research. The elaborate span of projects encompassed everything from the study of circadian rhythms to the monitoring of heart health and the measurement of radiation exposure.

The Circadian Light Investigation

The Circadian Light investigation, a pivotal experiment on the ISS, tested a novel lighting system designed to aid astronauts in maintaining a healthy circadian rhythm. This innovative approach could potentially enhance cognitive performance during extended missions and alleviate feelings of monotony through automatically changing light settings.

Earthshine from ISS

Another study, dubbed Earthshine from ISS, involved capturing images of the Moon with the purpose of analyzing the Earth’s albedo changes during diverse lunar cycles. The crew utilized handheld digital cameras, a testament to the adaptability of everyday technology in the pursuit of scientific discovery.

RadMap Telescope and Sleep in Orbit

The RadMap Telescope experiment encountered some technical difficulties as the crew attempted to troubleshoot an ethernet cable issue. Despite the setback, this technology holds promise for the development of new radiation-sensing capabilities for future spacecraft. The Sleep in Orbit investigation also progressed, with an overnight session dedicated to monitoring the differences in sleep patterns between Earth and space using ear-EEG-based technology.

Space Health and SpaceTED

In the field of health monitoring, the Space Health investigation continued with a 48-hour data collection session to evaluate the impact of space travel on heart health using the Bio-Monitor system. The Space Tissue Equivalent Dosimeter (SpaceTED) project, designed to measure crew radiation exposure and the space radiation environment, also made significant strides, with data being downlinked and maintenance conducted on the device.

Maintenance Operations

On the maintenance front, the ISS crew installed the ITCS Maintenance Canister Assembly in the Columbus module to introduce an antimicrobial agent and ensure optimal thermal control. The crew also inspected a Russian EDV to ascertain if its contents could be processed through the Urine Processing Assembly, and conducted a quarterly inspection of the Advanced Resistive Exercise Device to guarantee its continued operation and to check for any signs of wear and tear.

Health Science & Technology
Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

