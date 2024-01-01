Israel’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, Confirmed Healthy in Annual Medical Report

Israel’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, is reported to be in a completely normal state of health, according to his annual medical report. This announcement comes in the wake of Netanyahu’s pacemaker implantation earlier in 2023 to address a transient heart block detected by a heart monitoring device.

Netanyahu’s Health Report

The medical report, released by the Prime Minister’s Office, has dispelled any concerns about arrhythmia or other health issues following the pacemaker’s implantation. Netanyahu’s cardiac care is overseen by Prof. Roy Beinart, who confirmed the device’s optimal performance during a routine follow-up in October.

Pacemaker Implantation and Aftercare

Netanyahu’s pacemaker was fitted after a brief hospitalization in response to a transient heart block detected by a monitoring device. Since the procedure, Netanyahu has resumed his official duties, including a notable address at the UN General Assembly in New York, underscoring his stability and recuperative drive.

Netanyahu’s Current Status

Despite the ongoing war against Hamas since October 7, Netanyahu has refrained from making public trips. However, his health remains stable with no additional treatment required, beyond routine monitoring. The medical report serves to quell any concerns about the Prime Minister’s health amidst the ongoing national tensions.