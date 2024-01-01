en English
Health

Israel’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, Confirmed Healthy in Annual Medical Report

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:35 am EST
Israel's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, Confirmed Healthy in Annual Medical Report

Israel’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, is reported to be in a completely normal state of health, according to his annual medical report. This announcement comes in the wake of Netanyahu’s pacemaker implantation earlier in 2023 to address a transient heart block detected by a heart monitoring device.

Netanyahu’s Health Report

The medical report, released by the Prime Minister’s Office, has dispelled any concerns about arrhythmia or other health issues following the pacemaker’s implantation. Netanyahu’s cardiac care is overseen by Prof. Roy Beinart, who confirmed the device’s optimal performance during a routine follow-up in October.

Pacemaker Implantation and Aftercare

Netanyahu’s pacemaker was fitted after a brief hospitalization in response to a transient heart block detected by a monitoring device. Since the procedure, Netanyahu has resumed his official duties, including a notable address at the UN General Assembly in New York, underscoring his stability and recuperative drive.

Netanyahu’s Current Status

Despite the ongoing war against Hamas since October 7, Netanyahu has refrained from making public trips. However, his health remains stable with no additional treatment required, beyond routine monitoring. The medical report serves to quell any concerns about the Prime Minister’s health amidst the ongoing national tensions.

Health Israel
Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

