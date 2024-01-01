en English
Health

Israeli Startup Pioneers Groundbreaking Approach to Transform Cancer

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 11:08 am EST
Israeli Startup Pioneers Groundbreaking Approach to Transform Cancer

In a significant medical breakthrough, Israeli biotech startup, New Phase, has pioneered a revolutionary approach to cancer treatment. The company’s groundbreaking Sarah Nanotechnology System aims to transform stage four cancer from a terminal illness into a manageable chronic condition.

Nanotechnology at the Forefront of Cancer Treatment

The Sarah Nanotechnology System revolves around the strategic use of nanoparticles coated in glucose. Introduced into the patient’s body via IV, these nanoparticles cleverly exploit the unique characteristics of cancer tissue: its sensitivity to heat and its requirement for glucose. By targeting solid tumors, they heat them to approximately 50 degrees Celsius, effectively causing the cancer cells to die. Remarkably, this innovative process leaves the surrounding healthy tissue unscathed.

Transforming Heat into a Weapon Against Cancer

The treatment process involves heating the targeted area using an electromagnetic field created by an MRI. To protect patients during the process, they are covered with a cooling blanket and monitored with temperature sensors. This nuanced and meticulous approach ensures that the treatment is not only effective but also safe.

Turning the Tides Against Terminal Cancer

Ofer Shalev, the CEO of New Phase, stresses that the ultimate objective of the treatment is not to cure cancer outright, but instead to reduce metastatic mass and extend life. The company recently completed a phase one clinical trial in Israel, with results indicating that the treatment made some patients eligible for other therapies again.

As testament to its potential, the Sarah Nanotechnology System has received IDE approval from the FDA for clinical trials in the United States. New Phase is now preparing for a pivotal trial in Israel. To date, the company has raised $35 million in private funding and is actively open to external investment.

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

