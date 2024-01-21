Israeli Soccer Referee Steif Discharged from Hospital after Hezbollah Missile Injury

On December 8, Niv Steif, a soccer referee in Israel's premier league and a member of the IDF Armored Corps, was gravely wounded by an anti-tank missile launched by Hezbollah. After six harrowing weeks of critical care and multiple intricate surgeries at Rambam Hospital in Haifa, Steif was discharged to the heartfelt cheers of the hospital staff. This marked a significant advancement in his path to complete recuperation.

The Road to Recovery

Steif's journey to recovery has been steep and fraught with challenges. The complex and lengthy surgeries he underwent presented significant risks, but his indomitable spirit and the extraordinary care provided by the medical team helped him surmount them. His discharge from the hospital after six weeks is a testament to his resilience and the exceptional medical care he received.

Gratitude to the Hospital Staff

As Steif was wheeled out of the hospital, his mother expressed profound gratitude to the Rambam Hospital staff who had supported them throughout this challenging period. Their unwavering dedication, meticulous care, and constant encouragement played an instrumental role in Steif's recovery.

Heartfelt Cheers as Steif Leaves Hospital

The moment of Steif's discharge was poignant. As he was wheeled out of the hospital, the staff erupted into cheers, their joy palpable. It was a momentous milestone in Steif's recovery journey, marking the end of his hospital stay and the beginning of his continued recuperation at home.