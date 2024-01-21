Israeli Ministry Fights Vehicle Noise and Air Pollution in Harish

In a decisive move to combat environmental health hazards, the Israeli Ministry of Environmental Protection spearheaded an operation to tackle air pollution and noise disturbances originating from transportation vehicles in the city of Harish and its surrounding areas. The enforcement action, a response to an appeal from the city of Harish, was a joint effort between the Ministry and the Israel Police. It forms part of a wider initiative to mitigate the health risks associated with vehicle emissions and noise.

Unveiling the 'Quiet Cities' Program

The operation falls under the 'Quiet Cities' program, a national initiative aimed at reducing noise and air pollution across the country. In the course of this particular operation, a total of 381 vehicles were inspected, with 105 of them being taken off the road. Additionally, 103 environmental protection reports were recorded.

Linking Noise and Air Pollution to Health Risks

Scientific research has established a clear connection between noise and air pollution and an array of health issues. These include hearing loss, various physiological diseases, and a range of psychological effects. By undertaking such enforcement actions, the Ministry aims to protect public health, improve the quality of life, and ensure cleaner air and a quieter environment for all residents.

Commitment to a Healthier Environment

The Minister of Environmental Protection, Idit Silman, underscored the government's commitment to fighting the harmful effects of noise and air pollution. She emphasized the health and environmental benefits that such operations bring about, promising to continue these enforcement actions nationwide. For Minister Silman, the fight against noise and air pollution is a fight to safeguard the health of the Israeli public and the integrity of the environment.