Health

Israel Confronts Severe Mental Health Crisis Following Gaza War

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:07 pm EST
Israel Confronts Severe Mental Health Crisis Following Gaza War

In the wake of the devastating war in Gaza, Israel is grappling with a profound mental health crisis. A staggering 83% of children are gripped by emotional distress, and a scant few are receiving adequate care. Nearly half of the adult population reports an alarming decline in mental health, signaling a sharp rise in suicide rates across the nation post-October 7.

Psychological Aftermath of Conflict

The crisis is a dire consequence of the psychological impact of the conflict, manifesting in feelings of loss, uncertainty, stress, and anxiety. The collective turmoil has resulted in a population battling to maintain mental wellness, with some tragically succumbing to suicide.

Demographics and Risk Factors

The risk factors for suicide span a wide range of demographics and conditions. Teenagers and young adults, members of the LGBT community, and individuals with a history of trauma or addiction are particularly vulnerable. Indicators such as expressed suicidal thoughts, behavioural changes, and increased substance use should serve as red flags to society.

The Media’s Role and Societal Responsibility

The media’s role in responsibly reporting suicide is crucial. Certain types of coverage can inadvertently aggravate the problem by triggering copycat behaviour, the “Werther Effect.” Conversely, a focus on prevention and available help can have a beneficial impact. Society’s duty extends to debunking myths around suicide and offering support and empathy to those in distress, underlining the importance of heeding quieter pleas for help.

In the face of this mental health crisis, Israel Venture Network, Alumot Or, and the Center for Jewish Impact have joined forces on the ‘Brothers at Heart’ project. This initiative aims to provide urgent mental health care to children and educational staff impacted by the traumatic events in Gaza. The project focuses on enhancing the availability of psychological services and fortifying psychosocial teams in 22 selected schools and boarding schools. Funded by donations amounting to NIS 1.7 million, the project is a beacon of hope for educational institutions in the southern region.

As Israel grapples with the widespread and often invisible scars of war, it becomes increasingly vital to address this mental health crisis. Recognizing the silent screams, providing help, and nurturing empathy can go a long way in healing a nation touched by war.

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

