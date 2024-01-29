Israel Battles Severe Whooping Cough Epidemic: IIOSH Issues Safety Guidelines

Israel is currently grappling with a severe whooping cough epidemic, as the number of cases has surged from a mere 19 in 2022 to a staggering 1,235 by November 2023, according to data from the Health Ministry and the Israel Institute for Occupational Safety and Hygiene (IIOSH) of the National Insurance Institute. The rapid spread of pertussis, commonly known as whooping cough, is attributed to carriers who unknowingly harbor the infection, thus inadvertently infecting others.

The Implications of Whooping Cough

Whooping cough poses grave health risks, particularly to infants and the elderly. It leads to hospitalizations and severe complications such as pneumonia, dehydration, weight loss, sleep disturbances, convulsions, and encephalitis. In the most extreme cases, it can result in brain leaks, lasting brain damage, and even death. The rise in pertussis cases has thus triggered widespread concern and prompted the launch of stringent precautionary measures.

Workplace Precautions Amidst the Epidemic

To mitigate the outbreak and safeguard workplace productivity, IIOSH has recommended several measures for employers. These include promoting virtual meetings to reduce physical contact, introducing flexible schedules and remote work options, monitoring air quality, installing handwashing stations and surface cleaning supplies, and most importantly, encouraging employee vaccination. Vaccinations like dTpa are advised for adults and are deemed crucial for pregnant women to protect their unborn children against pertussis.

IIOSH’s Call to Employers

Dr. Miki Winkler, the director general of IIOSH, has strongly emphasized the importance of employers adhering to the institute's guidelines to control the spread of whooping cough and protect employee health amidst this challenging winter season. The fight against this resurgent epidemic requires concerted efforts from all sectors of society, with workplaces playing a critical role in curbing the spread of the disease and safeguarding the health of the Israeli population.