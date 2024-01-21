Israel Advocates Fresh Over Dried Fruits for Tu Bishvat Celebrations

The Israel Plants Production and Marketing Board is breaking with tradition this Tu Bishvat, advocating for the consumption of fresh fruits and nuts rather than the usual dried fruits often laden with added sugar, preservatives, and artificial colors. This move marks a deviation from a long-standing practice among Jews in the diaspora who, due to the lack of access to fresh fruit in winter, have historically relied on dried fruits from Israel to celebrate the New Year of Trees.

A Shift Towards Fresh Produce

With a bounty of locally produced fresh fruits now readily available in Israel, including bananas, apples, oranges, and more, the council argues there is no longer a need to consume imported dried fruits. In particular, the board emphasizes the nutritional value of Israeli-grown dates which naturally dry on the tree, eliminating the need for additional sugar or preservatives.

Supporting Israeli Farmers

Rani Bar-Nes, chairman of the Council, shed light on the challenges faced by Israeli farmers, such as war impacts and labor shortages. Despite these hardships, he underlined the abundance of local fruits available. The explicit marking of the country of origin on produce, he stated, makes it easier for consumers to opt for Israeli-grown fruits.

The Nutritional Superiority of Fresh Fruits

Clinical nutritionist Dr. Maya Roseman highlighted the superior nutritional value of fresh fruits over their dried counterparts, particularly in terms of vitamin C content – a nutrient wholly absent in dried fruits. She also drew attention to the health risks associated with the chemicals used in non-organic dried fruits and urged consumers to make more health-conscious choices.

The Israel Plants Production and Marketing Board's push for fresh fruits over imported dried ones is not only a healthier choice but also a show of support for local farmers and the Israeli economy at large. As the country celebrates Tu Bishvat, the New Year of Trees, the focus is on fostering healthier traditions that benefit both the individuals and the nation as a whole.