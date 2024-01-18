Ispahani Group Shows Commitment to Heart Health with Generous Donation

The Ispahani Group, a leading conglomerate based in Chattogram, Bangladesh, has solidified its commitment to corporate social responsibility with a generous donation to the Chittagong Heart Foundation. The group donated a substantial sum of Tk one crore to boost the foundation's efforts towards improving heart health and care services in the community.

A Notable Gesture of Philanthropy

The donation was personally delivered by Ali Ispahani, a director of the Ispahani Group, to Ahmed Kaykaus, the chairman of the Chittagong Heart Foundation. The handover ceremony took place at the foundation's office in Chattogram on a Tuesday, marking a significant milestone in the group's philanthropic endeavors.

Key Figures in Attendance

The event attracted the presence of several influential individuals, including Shah Moinuddin Hasan, the general manager of Ispahani Tea Ltd, MA Salam, the president of the Chittagong Heart Foundation, and Prabir Kumar Das, the secretary general of the foundation. Their presence underscored the importance of this charitable act and its potential impact on heart health in the region.

A Boost for Heart Health Care

This significant donation is poised to bolster the Chittagong Heart Foundation's mission in delivering enhanced heart care and services to the community. The generous contribution by the Ispahani Group is a testament to the role that corporations can play in supporting health care initiatives and advancing overall societal well-being.