Islamic Development Bank Launches Projects to Improve Food Security and Health Services in Afghanistan

In a series of strategic efforts to tackle the pressing humanitarian and development challenges in Afghanistan, the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), in collaboration with various partners, has launched several initiatives. These projects, aimed at enhancing food security, improving education, health services, and livelihoods, signify the IsDB’s commitment to aid Afghanistan.

Boosting Food Security

A partnership with the Norwegian Afghanistan Committee (NAC) has resulted in a $1.1 million project focused on improving food security and sustaining rural livelihoods. Concentrated in the provinces of Badakhshan, Faryab, and Ghazni, the project will support the construction of agricultural infrastructure to support vulnerable households. The initiative will address the needs of 6,250 households and benefit 59,250 smallholder farming household members, while 45 villages will see the establishment of agriculture small-scale infrastructure projects.

Strengthening Health Services

A vital collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) has been formed under the management of the Afghanistan Humanitarian Trust Fund (AHTF), controlled by the IsDB. The $1.5 million project is primarily aimed at enhancing maternal and child healthcare services in Afghanistan’s rural areas, particularly in the Bamyan province, which suffers from one of the highest maternal and child mortality rates in the country. The project is expected to impact an estimated 134,876 individuals, including pregnant and postpartum women and children under five, with the goal of reducing maternal and child mortalities.

Improving Education, Health, and Livelihood Opportunities

Moreover, the IsDB has signed three significant agreements with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), which includes a substantial $14 million investment. These agreements aim to bring transformative changes in education, health services, and livelihood opportunities for the Afghan population. Jointly funded by the AHTF and contributions from the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) and UNHCR, these projects will benefit over 240,000 individuals and will be implemented over an 18-month period.

In conclusion, these tangible initiatives by the IsDB and its partners underscore a dedicated and strategic approach to addressing the critical humanitarian and developmental challenges in Afghanistan. More than immediate relief, these actions reflect a profound understanding of the need for sustainable solutions that can reshape and better the lives of the Afghan population.

