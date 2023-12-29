en English
Afghanistan

Islamic Development Bank Bolsters WHO with $1.1 Million to Enhance Afghanistan’s Healthcare

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 7:58 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 8:09 am EST
As part of a collaborative effort to bolster healthcare in Afghanistan, the World Health Organization (WHO) has received a significant financial boost from the Islamic Development Bank (IDB).

The bank has pledged $1.1 million to support the enhancement of healthcare services, particularly targeting maternal and childcare in the underserved province of Bamyan. This funding aims to strengthen the healthcare infrastructure in the region, a crucial step towards improving the health outcomes of mothers and children.

Revitalizing Healthcare in Afghanistan

Afghanistan, a country plagued by numerous challenges in delivering adequate health services to its population, is in dire need of this investment. Especially in rural and underserved areas, access to healthcare is a significant hurdle. The partnership between the IDB and the WHO signifies a joint effort to address these healthcare needs, focusing on vulnerable groups such as women and children who are often the most affected by health disparities.

Broader Efforts to Improve Health Systems

The IDB’s investment forms part of a broader initiative to improve health systems and community well-being within Afghanistan. With the support of UNICEF and the Afghanistan Humanitarian Trust Fund (AHTF), sustainable development projects are being implemented across the country. These projects include the launch of eight primary health facilities aimed at providing healthcare for women in vulnerable communities, benefiting approximately 141,000 females in the targeted areas.

Collaboration for Sustainable Development

This collaborative effort extends beyond healthcare, with initiatives such as a water project aimed at benefiting rural communities in remote areas. Funded at a cost of four million dollars, this project is expected to provide safe water for nearly 64,000 people. These partnerships, including the significant contribution from the IDB to the WHO, reflect a concerted effort to address the urgent needs of Afghanistan’s population and to work towards a more sustainable future.

Afghanistan Health International Relations
author

BNN Correspondents

