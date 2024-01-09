ISET 2024 Symposium to Spotlight AI Integration in Endovascular Therapy

The 36th annual International Symposium on Endovascular Therapy (ISET), a premier event for endovascular education, is scheduled to take place from January 22 to 25, 2024, in Miami Beach, Florida. Organized by HMP Global, it expects to draw a diverse audience of interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, interventional cardiologists, and their teams.

New Techniques & AI Integration

The symposium is set to focus on new techniques, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into patient care, and procedures that aim to enhance patient outcomes. A key highlight of the event is the Townhall session scheduled for January 23, featuring a keynote by Dr. Peter Fitzgerald on the impact of AI in healthcare.

Exploring the Power and Challenges of AI

The session will explore the benefits and challenges of AI, including regulatory hurdles with the FDA, AI’s role in procedural medicine, potential applications for intervention, and how AI affects scientific publications and editorial review. The educational program includes over 150 sessions, live cases, updates on critical issues, and discussions on future disruptors in endovascular therapy.

Endorsement and Partnership

ISET is endorsed by various societies, including the Society of Interventional Radiology (SIR), the Society of Vascular Medicine (SVM), and the Society of Vascular Surgery (SVS). Sessions are developed in partnership with the Society for Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions (SCAI) and SIR. HMP Global is recognized for creating medical education events and content aimed at improving patient care across multiple therapeutic areas.

The symposium also seeks to shed light on the use of generative AI in healthcare, including how it can assist caregivers, reduce administrative burdens, and enhance patient care. It is envisioned that AI can generate new insights from existing data, improve the patient care experience, and contribute to the overall improvement of population health.