ISCR Conference Spotlights Innovation and India's Rise in Clinical Research

The Indian Society for Clinical Research (ISCR) cemented its position as a trailblazer in the field of clinical research with the successful completion of its 17th Annual Conference. The conference, held at Hotel Novotel in Hyderabad, convened on February 1, 2024, with pre-conference workshops, with the main event on February 2 and 3, 2024, witnessing an unprecedented gathering of over 1800 participants.

Galaxy of Eminent Speakers

The event turned into a significant confluence of knowledge and expertise, featuring more than 300 eminent speakers. These included luminaries from leading pharmaceutical and medical device companies, vibrant research trainees, and burgeoning startups. The diverse array of attendees and speakers reflected the multidimensional and dynamic nature of the clinical research domain.

'Transformations in Clinical Research For Better Patient Outcomes'

Underpinning the conference was the theme 'Transformations in Clinical Research For Better Patient Outcomes'. This theme underscored the ongoing evolution in methodologies and technologies within clinical research aimed at bolstering patient care and healthcare outcomes. The conference served as a vibrant forum for discussing emerging practices.

Focus on Innovative Practices

These included decentralized clinical trials, electronic consent (eConsent), patient-reported outcomes (ePRO), clinical outcome assessments (eCOA), and other innovative practices. The role of technology was spotlighted, with discussions on the use of sensors, wearables, and direct-to-patient medicinal product shipments. The conference also shed light on the draft ICH E6(R3), a significant revision to the Good Clinical Practice (GCP) guidelines, poised to reshape the landscape of clinical research.

India's Surge in Clinical Research Activities

Furthermore, the conference highlighted the surge in India's clinical research activities. This surge is powered by increased collaboration among government bodies, pharmaceutical companies, and research institutions. The seamless synergy among these stakeholders has significantly improved India's capability to conduct large-scale trials efficiently, marking a new era in the country's clinical research trajectory.