Isabella Strahan’s Courageous Battle with Medulloblastoma

Isabella Strahan, the 19-year-old daughter of former NFL star Michael Strahan, is courageously battling medulloblastoma, a rare form of brain cancer. Choosing to document her health journey on a YouTube series, Isabella is offering hope and positivity to others facing similar challenges. She has highlighted the physical and emotional trials of her treatment, including the decision to freeze her eggs prior to undergoing chemotherapy and radiation, as well as the impact of hair loss due to radiation.

Diagnosis and Emergency Surgery

Isabella’s journey began in her freshman year at the University of Southern California when telltale symptoms such as headaches, dizziness, and nausea prompted an MRI at Cedars-Sinai. The scan revealed a fast-growing tumor nestled in her brain, necessitating emergency surgery. The surgery, carried out last October, successfully removed a large medulloblastoma at the base of her skull.

From Radiation to Egg Freezing

Post-surgery, Isabella underwent 30 sessions of radiation. The potential fertility impacts of her upcoming chemotherapy led her to make a tough decision. She opted to freeze her eggs, a procedure she described as ‘rough,’ due to the daily hormone shots causing intense pain in her stomach. The emotional challenge of hair loss due to radiation also led her to shave her head, a move she shared on her vlog.

Upcoming Chemotherapy and Contributions

Isabella is now set to begin chemotherapy at Duke Children’s Hospital & Health Center. In a remarkable gesture of giving back, she has pledged to donate all proceeds from her vlog to The Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center at Duke University. This commitment not only exemplifies her resilience but also underscores the importance of funding for better treatment options for brain tumors, especially in children.

With her twin sister Sophia studying at Duke University, Isabella remains positive amid her trials, emphasizing that progress and recovery take time. Despite her ongoing treatment, she is looking forward to returning to California to continue her college education.