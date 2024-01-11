Isabella Strahan’s Battle with Brain Tumor: Twin Sister Sophia Lends Support

Isabella Strahan, daughter of former New York Giants star Michael Strahan, has been diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor, medulloblastoma, a common type in children. The 19-year-old’s battle with this life-threatening condition was made public when she and her father appeared on Good Morning America. Isabella, a freshman at the University of Southern California, began experiencing headaches, nausea, and difficulty in walking, which culminated in her vomiting blood and being diagnosed in October 2023.

Emergency Surgery and Treatment

After the diagnosis, Isabella underwent an emergency surgery, rehabilitation, and six weeks of radiation treatment. She is scheduled to begin chemotherapy in February at Duke University, where her twin sister Sophia currently studies. Her journey with the treatment, marked by courage and determination, is being documented in a YouTube series in partnership with Duke Children’s Hospital Health Center, which could potentially raise awareness and funding for better treatment options for brain tumors, particularly in children.

Sophia’s Support and Isabella’s Strength

Isabella’s twin sister Sophia has been a pillar of strength through these trying times. In an Instagram post, Sophia expressed her admiration for Isabella’s resilience and shared a series of photos, including some from her hospital stay. The Strahan family, especially Sophia, remains positive and supportive, providing the much-needed emotional support for Isabella.

Support from the Sports and Entertainment Industry

Following the announcement, the Strahan family has received an outpouring of support from Michael Strahan’s friends and colleagues in the sports and entertainment industry. The experience has led to a change in perspective for Michael Strahan, who has realized the importance of support and reevaluated what is truly important in life. With more than 70% of people surviving five years past their diagnosis and beyond, the family remains hopeful for Isabella’s recovery and future.