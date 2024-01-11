en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Isabella Strahan’s Battle with Brain Tumor: A New Perspective on Life

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:59 pm EST
Isabella Strahan’s Battle with Brain Tumor: A New Perspective on Life

Isabella Strahan, the 19-year-old daughter of ‘Good Morning America’ anchor, Michael Strahan, has been diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor known as medulloblastoma. Following persistent headaches during her freshman year at the University of Southern California, she underwent an emergency surgery at Cedars-Sinai on October 27, the day before her 19th birthday. This diagnosis followed the pride-tinged Instagram post by her father, celebrating Isabella’s first big campaign with Sephora Collection mascara.

A Journey Shared

Isabella, a model represented by Women 360 Management New York and Women Management Los Angeles, has chosen to share her health journey publicly. The intention is to provide support and comfort to others navigating similar experiences. The details of her journey – from her symptoms, diagnosis, radiation treatment, and upcoming chemotherapy at Duke Children’s Hospital – will be documented in a YouTube series partnered with Duke.

Reframing Life

Coming to terms with a life-altering diagnosis like this, Isabella has stated that it has provided her with a new perspective on the value of life. She now finds gratitude in the ability to appreciate everyday activities and acknowledges the importance of support from others, both emotionally and medically. This sentiment is echoed by her father, Michael, who expressed how this situation has redefined his understanding of strength and support, challenging his preconceived notions of being the ‘tough guy’ and the ‘father in the family’.

Turning the Spotlight

Medulloblastoma primarily affects young children, but can be diagnosed in people of all ages. It is the most common malignant brain tumor of childhood, with more than 70% of people surviving five years past their diagnosis. The typical course of treatment includes surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy. Isabella’s decision to share her journey publicly not only provides an empathetic insight for those affected but also turns the spotlight on the need for more funding to develop better treatment options for brain tumors, particularly in children.

0
Health United States
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
2 mins ago
Dr. Naresh Trehan Forecasts AI's Revolutionizing Impact on Indian Healthcare
Dr. Naresh Trehan, a prominent figure in Indian healthcare, has outlined the transformative potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the sector. According to him, AI is poised to revolutionize healthcare in India, not only by enhancing the quality of medical services but also by making them accessible to the entire population. AI’s Evolution and Adoption
Dr. Naresh Trehan Forecasts AI's Revolutionizing Impact on Indian Healthcare
Uganda in Focus: Sports, Politics, and Urban Development
26 mins ago
Uganda in Focus: Sports, Politics, and Urban Development
Silent Threat: Study Reveals Higher TBE Virus Infections in Sweden
35 mins ago
Silent Threat: Study Reveals Higher TBE Virus Infections in Sweden
Surge in Abortion Referrals in Singapore: A Call for Comprehensive Sexuality Education and Contraception Access
2 mins ago
Surge in Abortion Referrals in Singapore: A Call for Comprehensive Sexuality Education and Contraception Access
Eliana Viali Challenges Exercise Stigma in Weekly Physiotherapy Column
3 mins ago
Eliana Viali Challenges Exercise Stigma in Weekly Physiotherapy Column
Spike in Seasonal Influenza Cases: SMDHU Urges Vaccination and Precaution
14 mins ago
Spike in Seasonal Influenza Cases: SMDHU Urges Vaccination and Precaution
Latest Headlines
World News
President Hichilema Calls for Balanced Development Amid Rising Urban Migration
1 min
President Hichilema Calls for Balanced Development Amid Rising Urban Migration
Dr. Naresh Trehan Forecasts AI's Revolutionizing Impact on Indian Healthcare
2 mins
Dr. Naresh Trehan Forecasts AI's Revolutionizing Impact on Indian Healthcare
Australian Open: A Fiesta of Tennis and Melbourne's Culinary Delights
2 mins
Australian Open: A Fiesta of Tennis and Melbourne's Culinary Delights
Surge in Abortion Referrals in Singapore: A Call for Comprehensive Sexuality Education and Contraception Access
2 mins
Surge in Abortion Referrals in Singapore: A Call for Comprehensive Sexuality Education and Contraception Access
Former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's Wedding: A Glimpse into an Intimate Affair
3 mins
Former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's Wedding: A Glimpse into an Intimate Affair
Eliana Viali Challenges Exercise Stigma in Weekly Physiotherapy Column
3 mins
Eliana Viali Challenges Exercise Stigma in Weekly Physiotherapy Column
Maldivian Democratic Party's Significant Victory: Adam Azim Wins Male' Mayoral Race
4 mins
Maldivian Democratic Party's Significant Victory: Adam Azim Wins Male' Mayoral Race
Taiwan's Vice President Lai Ching-te Wins Presidential Election: A Triumph for Democracy
7 mins
Taiwan's Vice President Lai Ching-te Wins Presidential Election: A Triumph for Democracy
Teenage Surfing Prodigy Secures Canadian Citizenship, Eyes Olympics
9 mins
Teenage Surfing Prodigy Secures Canadian Citizenship, Eyes Olympics
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
1 hour
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
2 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
2 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
4 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
7 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
8 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
8 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
9 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app