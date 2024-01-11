Isabella Strahan’s Battle with Brain Tumor: A New Perspective on Life

Isabella Strahan, the 19-year-old daughter of ‘Good Morning America’ anchor, Michael Strahan, has been diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor known as medulloblastoma. Following persistent headaches during her freshman year at the University of Southern California, she underwent an emergency surgery at Cedars-Sinai on October 27, the day before her 19th birthday. This diagnosis followed the pride-tinged Instagram post by her father, celebrating Isabella’s first big campaign with Sephora Collection mascara.

A Journey Shared

Isabella, a model represented by Women 360 Management New York and Women Management Los Angeles, has chosen to share her health journey publicly. The intention is to provide support and comfort to others navigating similar experiences. The details of her journey – from her symptoms, diagnosis, radiation treatment, and upcoming chemotherapy at Duke Children’s Hospital – will be documented in a YouTube series partnered with Duke.

Reframing Life

Coming to terms with a life-altering diagnosis like this, Isabella has stated that it has provided her with a new perspective on the value of life. She now finds gratitude in the ability to appreciate everyday activities and acknowledges the importance of support from others, both emotionally and medically. This sentiment is echoed by her father, Michael, who expressed how this situation has redefined his understanding of strength and support, challenging his preconceived notions of being the ‘tough guy’ and the ‘father in the family’.

Turning the Spotlight

Medulloblastoma primarily affects young children, but can be diagnosed in people of all ages. It is the most common malignant brain tumor of childhood, with more than 70% of people surviving five years past their diagnosis. The typical course of treatment includes surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy. Isabella’s decision to share her journey publicly not only provides an empathetic insight for those affected but also turns the spotlight on the need for more funding to develop better treatment options for brain tumors, particularly in children.